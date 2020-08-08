Gaye LeBaron: A trip down memory lane to the start of the Sonoma County Fair

You might say, “It’s just not fair!” That’s a familiar complaint these days. And it is definitely applicable to the season.

In the real world the Sonoma County Fair would be up and running just about now. But for the first time since World War II — that’s closing on 80 years, kiddos — summer will pass without this traditional gathering of farm folks and flower lovers, horseplayers and carnival barkers and all the “regulars” who have been baking their cakes and pies, and showing their “fancywork,” their arts and crafts, year after year. They will miss their annual opportunity to show off their talents in an acceptable manner — and maybe take home a bragging rights ribbon.

It probably won’t help to remember what we are missing. That could even make things worse. Nonetheless, we offer a “history” moment to wander back through the years and remember how it began, what it used to be like and how it has changed as the world has turned.

(The world IS still turning, isn’t it?)

...

The very first county fairs were designated as “agricultural fairs,” but the true impetus was horse racing, far and away the most popular sport in the years before World War I. Then, in 1920, the state Legislature passed a law forbidding gambling, which would be lifted in 1933.

When pari-mutuel betting at horse tracks was declared legal, three Santa Rosa men, the Exchange Bank’s Frank Doyle, publisher Ernest Finley and brewery owner and entrepreneur Joe Grace met for cocktails under a tree on Grace’s Alexander Valley ranch, and, according to legend, decided it was time to have a real county fair.

Our “modern fair” opened in 1935 on a former horse farm — with track. Joe Grace was the first president of the Fair Board and served for 20 years, through the closure for World War II and the growth years of the early ‘50s.

So much for ancient history. At times like this, it is memories that count and just the mention of the fair has something for everyone who grew up, grew old, grew more puzzled by changes in Sonoma County.

It might be a special flower show you remember or the night you saw Loretta Lynn in the Chris Beck Arena, or even the lesson you learned by wearing barefoot sandals to the cow barns. Everybody’s got a fair memory from younger days (which, by current calculation was any time before the middle of March).

Let’s run through the list to see what caught your fancy.

There is always the flower show — and long ago there was Will Forni, whose productions were epic — from a Native American village to the Sonoma Mission, to a carousel that went ‘round and ‘round to the music of a genuine calliope, to an amazing replica of the Golden Gate Bridge — all surrounded by “water interests,” which ranged from bubbling brooks to ponds to lakes to a roaring waterfall. There have been many shows since Will, with great creators, but none like the Forni flowers.

We’ll head to the barns first and work our way back. The barns are best in the first hours that the gates are open. The kids (4-H or FFA, each in their turns) may have slept in the hay next to their animals and they’ve already been up for hours neatening up the place. They are in line at the “five-minute cow wash“ or brushing the curls of their prize (they hope) sheep.

The auctions will come at the end, when these dairy cows and fat lambs will be sold (there once were 1,000 market animals in our fair auctions) to fund the kids’ new project, insuring a trip to the next fair. It’s a large-scale lesson in Livestock 101, although it can come with tears at the parting.

There were plenty of grownups in those barns as well, standing back, watching over, finding a teaching moment. Among them were dedicated people like Wes Jamison, the Santa Rosa High ag instructor, who worked years as the livestock manager — the “barn boss” — just one of dozens of schoolteachers for whom the fair was “summer money.”

Sunday — Farmers’ Day — was when the grandstand and the track are given over to the “barns.” No horse racing on Sundays.

There were other barnyard heroes, like Don Winkler, who marshaled the annual “Million Dollar Livestock Parade” when Sonoma County’s best — think actor-rancher Fred MacMurray’s prize Angus bulls and Sleepy Hollow’s Holsteins — passed in revue before the grandstand.

It was a whole day for the kids to take their turn at riding a bucking (and puzzled) calf or chasing down greased pigs for prizes. The adults had epic tugs-of-war and something called a Hide Race where teams of plow horses pulled brave farmers seated on cowhides. (You had to see it to understand its charm.) One of the “regular” riders was the Agricultural Extension’s intrepid George Bath who rode into his 80s, drawing more applause the older he got.