Gaye LeBaron: Finding what there is to be glad about

I write “backstories.” That is how I describe my main mission to fill my allotted space. I choose a subject that is current in the local news and write a bit of history that, hopefully, makes it clearer — or at least more interesting.

But I have no backstory today. Nothing about pandemics of the past, nor the homelessness of the Great Depression. Not even a mention of firestorms and their pathways, current and historic. Not a word about so many global warnings (warmings?) gone unheeded. And absolutely no politics!

I offer a determinedly positive column.

Now, if you are still with me, let us all attempt to muster the enthusiasm to play the Glad Game.

...

Those of you who had a well-read childhood know all about the Glad Game. It comes from a book called “Pollyanna,” a kiddie lit classic from 1913 by Eleanor Porter. It is better known in this visual age as a Disney film from 1960, with Hayley Mills as the purely positive title character. (It was filmed in this area, including Santa Rosa’s McDonald Avenue, but that’s a backstory and we’re not doing that today.)

Playing “Pollyanna’s” Glad Game in today’s world means cheerfulness to the point of excessive. And that’s exactly where we’re headed in the next paragraphs — into Glad land, knee deep in flower-filled meadows of pure joy.

On Pollyanna’s path, we can make it a game. Just look on the bright side of this admittedly odd time in our history, and be:

Glad for my generous neighbor’s big old tangerine tree.

Glad — an even bigger glad — for the neighbors who have carried my grocery lists for more than half a year when they make their assaults on Oliver’s.

Glad for the digital age — words I never thought I’d write. But I never thought I’d be glad for my cellphone (or for grand occasions, my computer screen), for Facetime and Zoom — a word which once meant “ going very fast” but now means a gateway to the outside world and, for some of us, the only glimpse of familiar faces we are allowed.

Glad I kept my landline when, as Kipling would say, all about me were losing theirs. I still prefer to talk on A. Bell’s old invention.

Glad for AT&T. Glad for PG&E, for all its woes. Glad to have all the alphabet soup that keeps us safe and at least slightly sane.

Glad for music. Even if it just plays in my head … The one I hear the most often is Creedence Clearwater’s “Doo, doo, doo lookin' out my back door.”

Glad that we have the capacity to be innovative — although it’s hard to be glad about canned pineapple on your cereal when you’re out of milk.

Glad I remembered that I like Grape-Nuts, even if I hadn’t eaten them in years. Even gladder when I learned in the early-on rush that Grape-Nuts were the only things on the cereal shelf.

Glad for all the things delivery truck drivers leave on the porch — the most amazing things you’d never dreamed would be there, just as you ordered them online and just in time, too. Things like dishwasher soap and even a new office chair. Imagine! All those years with no deliveries at all, except the occasional green bag from LL Bean stuffed through the mail slot.

Glad to find you can buy your favorite coffee at the same store that supplies your printer’s ink and that it will be on your front porch the next day.

Glad to learn you can use those credit card bonus points to pay for your Keurig cups because … well who’s traveling anymore?

Glad to admit that you are learning a new respect for online shopping —although “homegrown” places like Corrick’s and Imwalle’s and Mac’s that represent “old Santa Rosa” so well, always get the first chance at filling office shelves, the refrigerator and pickup lunches.

Glad to see even the puniest tomatoes on my two vines and the lemon cukes and squash filling what once was the pansy bed.

Will be glad to see: Unmasked smiles.

...

Glad for the books I’ve kept since my school days — actually reread “Walden,” which I thought sounded so sweet and idyllic in my youth. Now I would rate Thoreau as next to useless, as a nonproductive member of society. Can it be the same book I read at 20? Shall I try again?

Nah. Glad I don’t have to.

Really glad for the good old movies that turn up on TV. (Worst thing that happened pre-pandemic was when Xfinity, in all its wisdom, took Turner Classic Movies off my channel list and added it to a sports list. I’ve tried and failed to see the logic in that move.

Glad for PBS (KRCB and KPJK and, of course, KQED) for keeping the good old reruns alive. Glad for Ken Burns, the Roosevelts, Attenborough’s nature and all the British mysteries — Vera and Foyle and Endeavor Morse and even Miss Marple. Some of us would rather watch the reruns than try to figure out today’s humor, let alone today’s language.

Glad to see actor Eugene Levy on screen again but still can’t figure out what’s so great about “Schitt’s Creek.”

...

I am NOT glad to see the days grow shorter. Autumn has its virtues. But I’ve never enjoyed the (pre-fire) summer evenings so much. On my back deck, until dark, I could watching the hummingbirds fight over the feeder and see the crows head into the neighbor’s huge magnolia tree after a hard day of chasing squirrels.

Glad to have time to be a bird-watcher — albeit in a small way. But I do keep a list — finch and vireo, siskin and mocking bird, doves (always in pairs) and blue jays, sparrows and waxwings and the resident titmouse. And once, just once, a startlingly colorful hooded oriole at the hummingbird font

Glad to referee the ongoing battle over walnuts between the crows and squirrels. The crows obviously have the advantage, being smarter than all the rest of us. So do you root for the pesky squirrels? They are, after all, rodents — “bushy-tailed rats” who dig holes in my flowerbeds? But they are so clearly the underdog in the war with crows that it’s hard not to cheer when they make it all the way along the back fence to safe harbor in a maple tree.

...

OK, Now I’m going to stop being glad and go bang my head, ever so gently, on my office door, while counting my blessings.

Yeah, I know. Pollyanna would never have done that.