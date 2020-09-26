Gaye LeBaron: History-telling fountain may return to Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square

The poet William Wordsworth tried to warn us.

“The world is too much with us; late and soon,” he wrote.

That was 218 years ago and he was worrying about what the Industrial Revolution would do to the world.

He was, of course, right to be concerned. You can look it up. But it’s not strange that his poem, so familiar to aging English majors, would come to mind.

If you don’t really care about the world changing-effects of the Industrial Revolution, then pick an issue, any issue. Actually, let’s not.

Instead, let’s consider a discussion topic that isn’t a world-changer. If we can find one. And let’s agree that the well-named Mr. Wordsworth’s 1802 worldview can have new meaning in this troubled time of great change.

...

UP BEFORE the sun rises — an act of nature, which is, in itself, in some doubt. Open the paper. Turn on the morning news and wonder why it all reads and sounds just like the day before. Groundhog Day. Again.

On this first Sunday of autumn can we leave all the residue of this strange spring and summer behind us and talk about something besides life and death and the fate of nations?

Something easy, simple to understand, something we can all agree upon – like public art? (Just kidding. I figured we could use a laugh to start with.)

I see by my morning paper that there are plans for a central sculpture in Old Courthouse Square. It’s a couple of years away, but it looks like a fine idea.

Of course there will be people who love the final choice and people who hate it. Both will be vocal.

Think of the recent bathtub sculptures in Petaluma or, going back decades, Armand Vaillancourt’s fountain on the San Francisco’s Embarcadero. Those of a certain age still remember what columnist Herb Caen said it looked like: “… something left by a dog with square intestines.” I heard someone quote that just last week.

...

BUT WE ARE hellbent on happy thoughts today. So it pleases me to report that artist Ruth Asawa’s fountain, created for the west side of Santa Rosa’s two-part, street-through-the middle “square” of the 1980s, is edging ever closer to coming back — in a much happier environment.

In 1987 the Asawa artwork — created not only for beauty but to be interesting, to tell the bits and pieces of the town’s history — was dedicated with appropriate fanfare.

In 2016, in the square’s jigsaw puzzle project known as “The Reunification” (which sounds like the end of a civil war), the fountain was disassembled and packed off to a fine art storage facility in the East Bay where it has remained, safe but unseen, ever since. Taxpayers are shelling out $414 per month for storage. Four years, 48 months. ... You do the math.

...

ADMIRERS have not forgotten the Asawa fountain. And mutterings about when it will return have grown louder since the news of plans for a new sculpture in mid-square.

I’m pleased to report that Asawa’s return may be close. The agencies involved in the finances — a business organization known as Downtown Action and another group called Community Benefits District — have raised most of the funds necessary. The largest donation comes from developer Hugh Futrell’s offer to have his construction company do the work at a cost well below the original estimates. Futrell is not only a good citizen; he’s a smart guy. His Hotel E in the old Empire Building and its expansion and satellite business construction now underway on the block to the west make the square his virtual front yard.

Add a very recent anonymous donation of $50,000, and, according to Cadance Hinkle, who is in charge of such matters for the two groups, just $30,000 more will get the work started.

It will be much easier to see than it used to be. Positioned on the Third Street side, it will be distanced from the street and separated by a wide walkway with plenty of room to admire the sculpted bas-relief tiles that tell the stories. It will stand higher than at the previous location, so the lower tiles can get a close look with no bending or other gymnastics.

...

WHEN IT’S BACK I can guarantee a veritable parade of 50-something former students of Luther Burbank Elementary School. They will be taking very slow walks around it, looking once again to see what their “visiting art teacher” from 40 years ago had created, using their bread-dough sculptures as “starter.”

There will also be visits, I guarantee, from some of the community leaders who accepted the artist’s gracious invitation to visit her Noe Valley studio in San Francisco for a “class” in sculpture, encouraging them to mold the bits and pieces of the city’s history, “tutoring” them, as she did the schoolkids, in the intricacies of bas-relief art

It will be a glorious “homecoming.”

...

SADLY, RUTH WON’T be here to see it. She died in 2013 of lupus, an autoimmune disease she was already suffering from when she completed her Santa Rosa work.

As it is with so many great artists whose recognition comes late, she has been “rediscovered.”

A woman, an Asian American and a child of immigrants, Asawa’s profile has risen in recent years as public attention has spotlighted a diverse range of artists whose work was sometimes overshadowed in an art world dominated by white men.

Her sculptures have attracted the attention of the top auction houses and galleries. Her biography, titled “Everything She Touched,” authored by Marilyn Chase, was published in April, the same month that the U.S. Postal Service issued a series of 10 postage stamps, each showing a different Asawa work.

All that is needed is $30,000 to put her fountain back in Old Courthouse Square. That somehow doesn’t sound like much. Maybe because it’s an election year. And that’s all I’ll say about that.

...

WE BEGAN with poetry. So we end with poetry, skipping over, for the time, any maunderings on pandemics and politics and the sub-categories of each. Not today. Not this Sunday. Just some good advice from Lewis Carroll.

The time has come, the Walrus said,

To talk of many things:

Of shoes — and ships — and ceiling wax

Of cabbages — and kings.