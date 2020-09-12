Gaye LeBaron: Hops have history in Sonoma County

Hops! In early Septembers 70, 80 or 100 years ago, they were the main topic of Santa Rosa’s street-corner conversations. It was not only the hop ranchers but the brokers, the bankers, the politicians — they all talked hops come September.

“Is the price stable?” “What does the crop look like in Bavaria?” “How about Southern England?” “Will we get a dollar a pound as promised or settle for 8 cents?” “Are there enough pickers? Some say there are 10,000 in the camps already.”

A century ago, in 1920, Sonoma ranked eighth among the entire nation’s farming counties in agricultural production. One of the main reasons, along with poultry and tree fruit, was an odd little bright green bud of the vine that looks like a tiny pine cone known to botanists as Humulus lupulus which has been used since the 11th century to flavor beer.

A better-smelling cousin to Cannabis sativa, it is a persnickety crop at best. When the hops are ripe and ready, they can’t wait — which is why the concern over pickers in pre-mechanized times.

As an old hop grower once told me about this short harvest time. “There are two things you can do with a hop. You can make beer, or you can throw it away.”

THIS SNIPPET of agricultural history is particularly relevant just now — because Sonoma County farmers are growing hops again. Mike Stevenson of the 5-year-old NorCal Hop Alliance counts a dozen hop yards in the county ranging in size from a quarter-acre to 2 acres or more. These are not new farmers. They are agricultural families that have raised fruit and sheep and cattle and goats and definitely wine grapes, some for generations. As Stevenson puts it: “These are people who know how to grow things.”

For anyone old enough to have picked hops for school clothes money in the 1950s and early ‘60s, it would be something like “time travel” to stand in a field of hops on one of the several Crane family ranches on Petaluma Hill Road. It is Ron Crane, a helicopter pilot retired from the military, who is back on the ranch. His hop yard was where he and his crew were picking on a blessedly foggy morning Sept. 3.

But, excepting the unmistakable sweet odor of hops and the look of it all, vines scaling the tall poles, it was nothing like the old hop harvest when dozens of pickers, grandmothers to teens, arrived at the fields before dawn to fill their baskets with just the buds, picked carefully and slowly from the vines on poles three times their height.

Picking now — with modern equipment waiting to do the tedious work — involves hooking those vines with a pole, loading them into a truck moving slowly along the rows and rushing them to a German-made machine known as a Wolf, which “picks” the vines quickly enough that they can be on their way to whatever craft brewery has spoken for them in advance.

AT THE CRANE hop yard harvest, buyers Natalie and Vinnie Cilurzo of the Russian River Brewing Co. were happy to explain what’s different today. Vinnie, the undisputed dean of the craft beer movement in Sonoma County, explained what lies ahead for the truckload of hop vines.

While Russian River still relies on the huge-by-comparison hop ranches in Washington’s Yakima Valley for the traditional processed hops to make their traditional craft beers, Vinnie is enthusiastic about a comparatively new brewing process that calls for “wet hops,” a term used for buds that were picked, washed and put into a brew within hours of the morning harvests.

Thus, the truck loaded with at least four of the six varieties of Crane hops — each with its own special “flavor” — led a kind of parade that included Ron and his wife, Erica Crane, and the Cilurzos as it headed off to Redwood Hill Farm near Sebastopol. There, Scott Bice of that 50-year-old goat dairy’s founding family is growing hops and has custody of the machine that makes wet hops possible. Crane’s hops were part of a vat of a new Russian River brew called HopTime by 1 p.m. This past Friday Vinnie added the last batch of Crane wet hops to the finished HopTime Harvest Ale.

Ron Crane’s 1.25 acres is part of a typical Sonoma County farm with a harvested grain field on one side of the hop yard and horses and cattle grazing on another, as sheep keep the grass down between the vines.

“They know better than to graze on the “money crop,” he said.

Crane is selling to four other local breweries besides Russian River this year but, with plans to plant more next year, perhaps for the Cilurzos only.

ANOTHER VOICE to be heard in the ongoing, ever-changing saga of the noble hop is Tom Frazier’s. A former Santa Rosan who lives in Sun Valley, Idaho, to be close to the giant-by-comparison fields of commercial hops in Idaho and the eastern valleys of Washington and Oregon, is the grandson of Florian Dauenhauer, a Santa Rosa hop grower in the years before World II.