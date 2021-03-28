Gaye LeBaron: Making the most of pandemic-fueled nostalgia

Once upon a time we used to play a nostalgia-fueled game called Old Older. It taxed our memories and when the game first began — in the 1970s — there were some memories that are now in the realm of ancient history.

It was the right time for that game. The ‘70s were the decade of the largest population growth in the history of the town and county — thus far — and old-timers were wondering what hit them, seeking refuge in remembering the way things used to be.

People called or wrote long letters about the “Olds” — “you’re old if you remember...” Sometimes they wrote about people — heroes, villains or what qualified as town characters — the Cat Lady of Spaghetti Park, or Candy Bar Charlie with his malt balls and handwritten healing prayers or — heaven help us — Pepper. Sometimes it was events — county fairs and Rose Parades, First Nights and Butter & Egg Days.

The “Olders” and the people who submitted them really, truly were older. There was Burge Titus with his memories of standing, with his Burbank School classmates, along Santa Rosa Avenue to wave American flags as passing cars carried Thomas Edison and Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone on a visit to Luther Burbank. (Aside: Currently Luther Burbank School is on the school board’s list for possible name change. That’s not a Then. That’s a very Now)

There was Hubert Dannhausen In Healdsburg who showed us the scrap of tattered cloth-cover from the barrage balloon he was riding in over France in 1918 when a German plane shot it down. And there was 81-year-old Frances Grimm Little’s letter telling how she escaped death from the Spanish Flu at age 10, thanks to a nurse her mother knew.

There were lots of people like that here in the ‘70s who were eager to share stories when we played these Old Older games, people who wrote about telling time by the Grace Brothers brewery whistle — or the “Up trains and “Down trains” passing by their farms.

Readers, amazed at the changes wrought by such things as the Golden Gate Bridge and the population explosion after World War II, really liked remembering. They called, wrote, stopped by the office or stopped us on the street to talk about a current recall — not just the monumental things like Pearl Harbor or VJ Day but Fibber McGee’s closet and the Great Gildersleeve and slogans like “You’ll wonder where the yellow went when you brush your teeth with … “ Can you fill in the blank?

Most of it them were Sonoma County Old and Olders and everybody had a favorite restaurant memory, sometimes associated with love and marriage. Mill’s Patio or Bunny’s Country Kitchen, the Green Mill Inn or Rosario’s in El Verano and, of course, the fanciest place north of San Francisco, the Topaz Room; where, believe it or not, no enlisted men were allowed during World War II.

Younger players tagged along, wistful for things in danger of being forgotten like Mr. Benincasa’s ice cream truck that made the park runs in summer or Mr. Frati’s fish truck with a polite toot coming slowly down our streets on Fridays. They had first names. But we didn’t know them. The early morning Clover truck brought not only milk to the box on the front porch, but cottage cheese and whipping cream and free eggnog at Christmas time.

Old if you are still waxing nostalgic about the 45-minute drive to San Francisco for an exotic dinner or live theater or even a first-run film — and home again by midnight. Old if you played the slot machines on the San Rafael-Richmond ferry.

Old if you remember the county’s towns tucked into fields of grazing cattle. Or the annual country drives in lambing season so the children (standing up in the back seat) could count new sheep. Older if you got all duded up for San Souci’s dances at the Vets building or heard Kay Starr sing (maybe “Wheel of Fortune?”) with the dance band at the Melody Bowl. And how about the Farewell to the Courthouse party? It has yet to equaled in the minds of many.

As you can tell, the game itself is an Old Older, now hijacked from columnists by the “I Grew Up In….” communities on social media.

Still, Old or Older, we remember the big things, the world-changers, the things we talk about before we sigh and say ”But that was then. And this is now.”

...

Maybe that’s the new game Then and Now. Or Start and Finish. That’s better, just because “Finish” sounds so hopeful. But as we look toward Finish, we find that it’s still out there somewhere.

When we got our first vaccine in February it was marked on the calendar, along with the appointment for the second. And, on the date two weeks hence, there was a single word, writ large to indicate great importance. “Liberation!”