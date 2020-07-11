Subscribe

Gaye LeBaron: Pepper added spice to downtown Santa Rosa

GAYE LEBARON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 11, 2020
Ever notice how the past comes back to holler at us when we least expect it?

It was a late May meeting — on Zoom of course — of the Museum of Sonoma County’s history committee that the subject first came up. Wrapping up a discussion of future exhibits, Eric Stanley, the museum’s history curator, spoke briefly about possible items from the museum’s collection of small objects that tell a bit of local history.

Almost as an afterthought, Stanley said, “And we have the Pepper collection. We shouldn’t forget that we have Pepper.”

That’s when Steve Gelber, the history committee chairman, asked, “Who is Pepper?”

Now, even a retired history professor can be excused if he’s only been in town for 11 years. So Gelber got a quick summation of a long story and the committee adjourned.

Then, a couple of days later came an email from Judge Gary Nadler of Sonoma County’s Superior Court.

He wrote to me saying: “I had a conversation this morning with someone, a long time Santa Rosa resident. He asked me if I knew “Pepper.” As I did not, out of curiosity, I was wondering if you knew who she was. Obviously this is no big deal and feel free to ignore this.”

Now, you know I can’t ignore two back-to-back Pepper questions in one week.

Judge Nadler, too, can be excused. Although he’s practiced law in the county for nearly 30 years, he lives in Petaluma. And this is distinctly a Santa Rosa question.

But permit me to say that, in her day, Pepper WAS a “big deal”

...

Let’s begin with statistics: Her proper name was either Florence or Linda Dardon, depending on what day you asked her. She was born in 1914 or ‘15 in the Salinas Valley. Her family name was Garcia.

She arrived in Santa Rosa in the early ‘40s by way of Sonoma State Hospital, which is what the recently closed Developmental Center was called in those years. She was among many high-functioning wards of the state released at that time, deemed capable of looking after themselves.

She lived for several years with a Santa Rosa family, housekeeping and caring for their children. Then, in 1953 she married Paul Dardon, a big amiable guy who worked as a janitor at the Occidental Hotel on B Street.

They were a pair! Pepper was maybe 4-feet, 10-inches tall in her moccasins. Paul was well over 6 feet. She met him at the end of every workday and they walked down Fourth Street and over to their apartment on College, hand in hand.

They were, shall we say, noticeable — Paul in his customary bib overalls a size too large and short, square Pepper in red — always red — shorts in summer, pedal pushers in winter and, as she grew older, an occasional mu-mu. Most days there was a plastic flower in her black curls and possibly a “beauty mark” on her face, generally one of those gold stars that teachers awarded for good work.

If she had paid a recent visit to the perfume counter at Rosenberg’s, where she made liberal use of the atomizers on the sample counter, you knew who was coming without looking.

Pepper’s “job,” as she saw it, was to look after Santa Rosa’s downtown. She patrolled the streets, particularly Fourth, stopped in at stores where she was — well, not always welcomed, but mostly tolerated. She yodeled — was particularly fond of yodeling in the Exchange Bank where the high ceilings echoed nicely.

She often had wrapped candies to offer and was hell-bent on preventing jaywalking, yelling at miscreants at the top of her lungs, sometimes collecting a quarter or a half-dollar “fine” (remember 50-cent pieces?), but only if the perpetrator was willing.

Actually she hollered at almost everyone who didn’t greet her or, worse, pretended they didn’t see her, with a nickname and her idea of a joke. “Hey Lizard, she would holler, “you dropped something!”

First-time victims would stop and look back, which made her day. She would whoop with joy, holler “Your footsteps!” and plod off to her next adventure. There were variations, but that one was the mainstay.

...

Her vigilance took a huge leap forward in 1967 after some sort of a publicity stunt — a planned “walk down” between auto dealer Bob Torvick and a pest exterminator named Bugsy Hill (I don’t make these things up, you know.)

It was some kind of promotion. I couldn’t tell you what, but it was canceled at the last minute and the two men decided that Pepper should have the star-shaped badge they had ordered for the occasion. It said “Town Marshal.”

She took that title very seriously, marshaling pedestrians and all other business of the downtown streets — and later, Coddingtown.

...

However, it should be noted that the town took her seriously as well. Her good deeds were legend, including years of successful street sales for the Lions Club’s “White Cane Day” campaigns to aid the blind and the Vets’ annual “Buddy Poppy Day” charity. Nobody got away from Pepper’s sales pitches. She was known to dog the footsteps of those who would avoid her until the coins were dropped in the collection can.

Her position in the community was well established and, while she definitely had her detractors, there were many who appreciated her varied approach to community service. And, besides, she was a source of merriment, sometimes even joy.

When Pepper’s husband, Paul, died in 1969, Santa Rosans chipped in to a temporary fund for her (called the “Pepper Pot”) and her patrons, led by Ford dealer Bob Bishop, who navigated the Sacramento bureaucracy with ease, found that she qualified for a small pension due the “unemployable handicapped,” which allowed her to keep her apartment. And her daily rounds.

...

Pepper died in 1992 at the age of 78. Press Democrat reporter Tim Tesconi wrote her obituary. Tim grew up in Santa Rosa. He knew Pepper well.

“I think I was working the Sat. night shift,” he wrote in an email last week in answer to my question. “One of the young editorial assistants got a call from Eggen & Lance. She was puzzled and yelled in the newsroom that someone named Pepper had died. She had no idea who Pepper was but I immediately went to work on the obit to meet the fast approaching deadline.

“I grew up with Pepper,” Tim added. “When we came into town as kids she was always somewhere on Fourth Street, yodeling or making her wisecracks. My grandmother hated her, thought she was vulgar.

“In many ways Pepper was the perfect town character — loud, colorful and boisterous but harmless unless you were offended by the nicknames she gave you.

“She called me Butterball, sometimes Rock Hudson. (That one baffled me.) Also, I think her birthday was in May and when I would take my walks during lunch break at the PD I would run into her and she would say ‘Butterball, can you carry this stuff to my apartment?’

“She would be loaded with gifts. See's candy and perfume that she would get from local merchants. So I would help her haul the stuff back to her apartment on Humboldt St. so she could get back on the streets.

“She was a true character and for me a symbol of the small town innocence of those times.”

Tesconi, a mainstay of the PD newsroom for more than three decades, got it right, of course. He always did.

...

So there, Steve Gelber and Judge Nadler, is a little bit of Pepper’s story. But only a little bit.

I’ve left out the outright nasty letters (mostly unsigned) that came when I wrote about her. But I have also left out, for space, the many kindnesses of neighbors who watched out for her and the patience of the merchants who tolerated her shenanigans, and all the times she played her harmonica on Jim Grady’s KSRO morning show. Or called to sing “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” on St. Patrick’s Day. Or the long stories she wrote on legal pads about her cat, Spunky, and her kittens and their visits to President Nixon and other adventures, illustrated with tiny cat drawings.

Also left out for space reasons: her funeral, supplied without cost by the late Stan Lance, with an honor guard of Santa Rosa police in their dress uniforms and white gloves.

There’s just not enough space for a full explanation of Pepper and her place in the community.

Someone or other once said that a town without a town character that has to be explained to newcomers — that town is in danger of becoming too big for its britches.

That someone may have been me.

