Gaye LeBaron: Pepper added spice to downtown Santa Rosa

Ever notice how the past comes back to holler at us when we least expect it?

It was a late May meeting — on Zoom of course — of the Museum of Sonoma County’s history committee that the subject first came up. Wrapping up a discussion of future exhibits, Eric Stanley, the museum’s history curator, spoke briefly about possible items from the museum’s collection of small objects that tell a bit of local history.

Almost as an afterthought, Stanley said, “And we have the Pepper collection. We shouldn’t forget that we have Pepper.”

That’s when Steve Gelber, the history committee chairman, asked, “Who is Pepper?”

Now, even a retired history professor can be excused if he’s only been in town for 11 years. So Gelber got a quick summation of a long story and the committee adjourned.

Then, a couple of days later came an email from Judge Gary Nadler of Sonoma County’s Superior Court.

He wrote to me saying: “I had a conversation this morning with someone, a long time Santa Rosa resident. He asked me if I knew “Pepper.” As I did not, out of curiosity, I was wondering if you knew who she was. Obviously this is no big deal and feel free to ignore this.”

Now, you know I can’t ignore two back-to-back Pepper questions in one week.

Judge Nadler, too, can be excused. Although he’s practiced law in the county for nearly 30 years, he lives in Petaluma. And this is distinctly a Santa Rosa question.

But permit me to say that, in her day, Pepper WAS a “big deal”

...

Let’s begin with statistics: Her proper name was either Florence or Linda Dardon, depending on what day you asked her. She was born in 1914 or ‘15 in the Salinas Valley. Her family name was Garcia.

She arrived in Santa Rosa in the early ‘40s by way of Sonoma State Hospital, which is what the recently closed Developmental Center was called in those years. She was among many high-functioning wards of the state released at that time, deemed capable of looking after themselves.

She lived for several years with a Santa Rosa family, housekeeping and caring for their children. Then, in 1953 she married Paul Dardon, a big amiable guy who worked as a janitor at the Occidental Hotel on B Street.

They were a pair! Pepper was maybe 4-feet, 10-inches tall in her moccasins. Paul was well over 6 feet. She met him at the end of every workday and they walked down Fourth Street and over to their apartment on College, hand in hand.

They were, shall we say, noticeable — Paul in his customary bib overalls a size too large and short, square Pepper in red — always red — shorts in summer, pedal pushers in winter and, as she grew older, an occasional mu-mu. Most days there was a plastic flower in her black curls and possibly a “beauty mark” on her face, generally one of those gold stars that teachers awarded for good work.

If she had paid a recent visit to the perfume counter at Rosenberg’s, where she made liberal use of the atomizers on the sample counter, you knew who was coming without looking.

Pepper’s “job,” as she saw it, was to look after Santa Rosa’s downtown. She patrolled the streets, particularly Fourth, stopped in at stores where she was — well, not always welcomed, but mostly tolerated. She yodeled — was particularly fond of yodeling in the Exchange Bank where the high ceilings echoed nicely.

She often had wrapped candies to offer and was hell-bent on preventing jaywalking, yelling at miscreants at the top of her lungs, sometimes collecting a quarter or a half-dollar “fine” (remember 50-cent pieces?), but only if the perpetrator was willing.

Actually she hollered at almost everyone who didn’t greet her or, worse, pretended they didn’t see her, with a nickname and her idea of a joke. “Hey Lizard, she would holler, “you dropped something!”

First-time victims would stop and look back, which made her day. She would whoop with joy, holler “Your footsteps!” and plod off to her next adventure. There were variations, but that one was the mainstay.

...

Her vigilance took a huge leap forward in 1967 after some sort of a publicity stunt — a planned “walk down” between auto dealer Bob Torvick and a pest exterminator named Bugsy Hill (I don’t make these things up, you know.)

It was some kind of promotion. I couldn’t tell you what, but it was canceled at the last minute and the two men decided that Pepper should have the star-shaped badge they had ordered for the occasion. It said “Town Marshal.”

She took that title very seriously, marshaling pedestrians and all other business of the downtown streets — and later, Coddingtown.

...

However, it should be noted that the town took her seriously as well. Her good deeds were legend, including years of successful street sales for the Lions Club’s “White Cane Day” campaigns to aid the blind and the Vets’ annual “Buddy Poppy Day” charity. Nobody got away from Pepper’s sales pitches. She was known to dog the footsteps of those who would avoid her until the coins were dropped in the collection can.