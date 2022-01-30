Gaye LeBaron: Some odds and the occasional end

Full disclosure: I am cleaning my desk. I have a pile of odds and ends to share, coming from several directions. You all know the drill. It’s one of those things that just has to be done. And the time is right.

Here’s a handful of scribbled notes about how fortunate the classical music community is to have Francesco Lecce-Chong leading the Santa Rosa Symphony. That’s timely.

Looking back, it’s still surprising he took the job here when it was offered in 2017. It was love him at first sight from the audiences. But for him, it was definitely a bumpy start.

His first concert of his audition series was Saturday, Oct. 7, and it went off without a hitch — unless you count the baton that slipped from his hand in the midst of Tchaikovsky’s Fourth and broke in half when it hit the floor. He didn’t miss a beat.

(Later, the orchestra would have the two baton pieces framed and presented to him as a memento of his Santa Rosa debut.)

The next day things got worse. Did you check the dates above? The Sunday concert was rudely interrupted by the devastating wildfires we called Tubbs and Nuns burning out of control, destroying 5,300 homes and threatening whole towns and communities.

Francesco weathered the firestorm and accepted the job. And, in turn, he has offered us many surprises since. He met the season-stopping pandemic of ’20-21 with an innovative plan to keep musicians working and audiences involved with filmed concerts by smaller orchestras and musicians safe behind Plexiglas shields at distances from each other that created something of a challenge.

But it worked. Boy, did it work. Those of us who feared we’d lose our season completely could pour a cup of coffee (or a glass of wine) and sit in front of the computer — or the TV, if we had a fancy one — and lose ourselves almost as thoroughly as if we were in our regular seats at the Green.

It was an emergency measure, a new way of listening. It worked then. And it worked this month when the Saturday (and only) concert that went off as planned was offered on YouTube a week later.

But meanwhile, back at the Green Center on Sunday, our clever young maestro was being tested again. And nothing would be more indicative of his dedication than the eleventh-hour “rescue” of Sunday and the revised Monday programs. They weren’t Beethoven as advertised. There was no orchestra. But there was plenty of good music. And good fun.

One would expect, when a conductor learns just four hours before a concert that one of his horn players has been exposed to COVID-19, that he might sigh, curse the fates, cancel everything and go home. But that is not Francesco’s style.

Sunday afternoon was to be the second in the trio of concerts that featured the remarkable (and, as we would learn, personable) Russian American pianist Olga Kern playing Beethoven. The Saturday-night concert had been met with considerable enthusiasm, and no less was expected from the Sunday and Monday audiences.

No one would have been surprised if the COVID-19 exposures (there was soon another in the strings section) had resulted in nothing more than cancellations. After more than a year of grim news and lockdown, cancellations have become, well, routine.

Ah, but we have Francesco!

To borrow a phrase from other January events, he didn’t just punt, he scored two touchdowns.

The savior of the hastily assembled Sunday concert was pianist Kern, who sat down at her Steinway and held her audience captive, playing one “old favorite” after another, rising only to announce “my next encore” amid audience applause.

Monday night’s program was just as Francesco predicted in a late-Sunday conversation with The Press Democrat’s music critic, Diane Peterson. It would be, he said, “just three … friends making music on the stage.”

He made a scaled-down substitute for a promised program sound like a treat. And it was.

Just three performers — Kern, Francesco and harpist Chloe Tula, Francesco’s very talented wife, whose participation in the hurry-up was her Sonoma County debut.

Is there some kind of award for musical valor? If so, I have some nominations.

WHILE THE hardworking volunteers we call “cemetarians” are making great strides with accessibility and signage at Santa Rosa’s ancient and honored Rural Cemetery, that even older burial ground on a wooded knoll just to the north of Mark West Springs Road is raising fair questions about preservation.