Gaye LeBaron: Things we have learned from this crummy old year

We are about to leave 2020 behind and welcome a new year. Do not believe the rumors that New Year’s Eve has been postponed until Labor Day or that we are skipping 2021 completely to go directly to ‘22 — Do Not Pass Go! Do Not Collect $600 from the relief package!

Nor should we echo the immortal Gershwin lyric and sing out repetitive choruses of “Let’s call the whole thing off.”

Tempting though that may be.

We are in the dregs of an “Annus horribilis” — that’s what Queen Elizabeth called 1992— when her princely sons were divorcing right and left. That’s Latin, of course, for “terrible year” and this one has ’92 beat all hollow.

Speaking of the QE2, I was a little surprised that she wasn’t the first to get the vaccine in her United Kingdom. That honor went to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, who just happened to be at the hospital for a routine check-up.

William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old from Warwickshire was close behind Keenan. Bill Shakespeare, as he prefers, got his shot in a Coventry hospital, providing a nice classic touch and setting off a storm of puns — “the Taming of the Flu,” “Two Gentlemen of Corona.” Enough already.

Although, the other Willie Shakespeare had plenty of seriously appropriate lines for the occasion. King Lear’s “How sharper than a serpent’s tooth,” Antony’s reference to “The most unkindest cut of all,” or Shylock’s “If you prick me, do I not bleed?”

So many things clutter an old English major’s mind.

I was not terribly surprised to read about Bill Shakespeare. My husband and I once, on a summer trip to England, stayed in a guesthouse in York where the landlord’s name was William Wordsworth. He didn’t even mention daffodils or “wandering lonely as a cloud.” He was retired from BritRail.

But you do wonder, don’t you, if there are Walt Whitmans, Carl Sandbergs or Louisa May Alcotts in this country, waiting to be called forth for vaccine?

...

THERE HAVE been plenty of opportunities to wonder — and to learn in this crummy old year. We have, I hope, learned restraint, like adjusting our masks and fast walking away when we see people doing things we consider beyond dumb to the point of dangerous.

We have certainly become more innovative. Those backyards and front porches are far more important parts of our household than we knew. They have been our living rooms all spring and summer and some still are, thanks to propane heaters and down jackets.

We have found time for awareness. The things we’ve learned are about behavior patterns, or about how to find tech help when the old computer gives up. Or taking closer looks at the old familiars, like those floor creaks, and carpet spot and overloaded bookshelves.

Think about how much better we know our neighbors. And how much more time we’ve had to think — and learn — about a world that is changing before our eyes. Things we wish we had learned much earlier.

...

CERTAINLY it’s been a year like no other. We slouch about in clothes that had been bagged for recycling. No sense in “stylin’” in an empty house.

Zoom is another matter. People dress up for Zoom. People “do” their hair for Zoom. It is regarded as a lifesaving invention. Book clubs Zoom. People celebrate birthdays on Zoom. Families play board games on Zoom. Everybody loves Zoom. Everybody, it seems, but me.

I haven’t mastered the art of Zooming. I sign on and hear the others saying, Is Gaye here? I can’t see her.” And I never know when it’s my turn to talk and if it is, I’m probably muted. Oh yeah, and, if I can be seen, I look like Bela Lugosi. Just that can ruin a whole day.

But I do love YouTube and other avenues to the familiar “local scene.” So many of our cherished institutions have found ways to come to us when we can’t go to them. Maestro Francesco Lecce-Chong’s season-saving “small orchestra” concerts that draw 1,700 or more viewers; The Green Music Center’s “Green Room” offerings, the LBC, Transcendence, Cinnabar, Sixth Street, from afar, the Oregon Shakespeare Theater and even our Sonoma County Library come to us in the homes we dare not leave. We can take virtual hikes with the Sonoma Land Trust. The list is endless.

Visualize a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover showing one of his “average American” living rooms with Santa Claus seated in an comfortable chair, glass of wine on the side table, rocking out, (if he’s picked the right chair) to Beethoven’s Third?”

...

IF WE DON’T want to watch, we can read the papers. Journalism has heeded the call, supplying endless puzzle sections and entertainments. Just last week the New York Times offered an online Opinion section asking readers to name a “Silver Lining” — just one good thing about, as they put it, “an otherwise dismal year.”