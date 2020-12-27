Subscribe

Gaye LeBaron: Things we have learned from this crummy old year

December 26, 2020, 11:33PM

We are about to leave 2020 behind and welcome a new year. Do not believe the rumors that New Year’s Eve has been postponed until Labor Day or that we are skipping 2021 completely to go directly to ‘22 — Do Not Pass Go! Do Not Collect $600 from the relief package!

Nor should we echo the immortal Gershwin lyric and sing out repetitive choruses of “Let’s call the whole thing off.”

Tempting though that may be.

We are in the dregs of an “Annus horribilis” — that’s what Queen Elizabeth called 1992— when her princely sons were divorcing right and left. That’s Latin, of course, for “terrible year” and this one has ’92 beat all hollow.

Speaking of the QE2, I was a little surprised that she wasn’t the first to get the vaccine in her United Kingdom. That honor went to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, who just happened to be at the hospital for a routine check-up.

William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old from Warwickshire was close behind Keenan. Bill Shakespeare, as he prefers, got his shot in a Coventry hospital, providing a nice classic touch and setting off a storm of puns — “the Taming of the Flu,” “Two Gentlemen of Corona.” Enough already.

Although, the other Willie Shakespeare had plenty of seriously appropriate lines for the occasion. King Lear’s “How sharper than a serpent’s tooth,” Antony’s reference to “The most unkindest cut of all,” or Shylock’s “If you prick me, do I not bleed?”

So many things clutter an old English major’s mind.

I was not terribly surprised to read about Bill Shakespeare. My husband and I once, on a summer trip to England, stayed in a guesthouse in York where the landlord’s name was William Wordsworth. He didn’t even mention daffodils or “wandering lonely as a cloud.” He was retired from BritRail.

But you do wonder, don’t you, if there are Walt Whitmans, Carl Sandbergs or Louisa May Alcotts in this country, waiting to be called forth for vaccine?

...

THERE HAVE been plenty of opportunities to wonder — and to learn in this crummy old year. We have, I hope, learned restraint, like adjusting our masks and fast walking away when we see people doing things we consider beyond dumb to the point of dangerous.

We have certainly become more innovative. Those backyards and front porches are far more important parts of our household than we knew. They have been our living rooms all spring and summer and some still are, thanks to propane heaters and down jackets.

We have found time for awareness. The things we’ve learned are about behavior patterns, or about how to find tech help when the old computer gives up. Or taking closer looks at the old familiars, like those floor creaks, and carpet spot and overloaded bookshelves.

Think about how much better we know our neighbors. And how much more time we’ve had to think — and learn — about a world that is changing before our eyes. Things we wish we had learned much earlier.

...

CERTAINLY it’s been a year like no other. We slouch about in clothes that had been bagged for recycling. No sense in “stylin’” in an empty house.

Zoom is another matter. People dress up for Zoom. People “do” their hair for Zoom. It is regarded as a lifesaving invention. Book clubs Zoom. People celebrate birthdays on Zoom. Families play board games on Zoom. Everybody loves Zoom. Everybody, it seems, but me.

I haven’t mastered the art of Zooming. I sign on and hear the others saying, Is Gaye here? I can’t see her.” And I never know when it’s my turn to talk and if it is, I’m probably muted. Oh yeah, and, if I can be seen, I look like Bela Lugosi. Just that can ruin a whole day.

But I do love YouTube and other avenues to the familiar “local scene.” So many of our cherished institutions have found ways to come to us when we can’t go to them. Maestro Francesco Lecce-Chong’s season-saving “small orchestra” concerts that draw 1,700 or more viewers; The Green Music Center’s “Green Room” offerings, the LBC, Transcendence, Cinnabar, Sixth Street, from afar, the Oregon Shakespeare Theater and even our Sonoma County Library come to us in the homes we dare not leave. We can take virtual hikes with the Sonoma Land Trust. The list is endless.

Visualize a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover showing one of his “average American” living rooms with Santa Claus seated in an comfortable chair, glass of wine on the side table, rocking out, (if he’s picked the right chair) to Beethoven’s Third?”

...

IF WE DON’T want to watch, we can read the papers. Journalism has heeded the call, supplying endless puzzle sections and entertainments. Just last week the New York Times offered an online Opinion section asking readers to name a “Silver Lining” — just one good thing about, as they put it, “an otherwise dismal year.”

There were 1,500 answers, all over the place, from appreciating spouses for new reasons, coddling old dogs, or being home to see a 1-year-old take a first step.

From a snarkier point of view, you might like the two-sentence response from a man named John in Sedona, Arizona. His answer to the question about naming something good about the past months?

“Not a thing. Not one damn thing!”

Sedona John, who used to live in our Dry Creek Valley, by the way, is entitled to his views and frankly; most of us have had moments — maybe whole days or weeks — of sharing his angst.

But we think, we hope, he was just kidding. There are good things to be found in adversity. If you look hard enough. Holding that positive thought, here’s a random list — some business-as — usual under odd circumstances, some surprising.

They range from virtually useless knowledge — like the spot where the floor squeaks (back bathroom, in front of the heater) that you had never noticed in all the decades you’ve lived in the same house. Has it always squeaked? Did the rest of the family know this? Why didn’t you? Probably because you were always in a hurry, always had to “be somewhere” and had no time to stop for a squeak.

Or they can be essential, like newfound culinary arts skills. People who couldn’t make Jell-O without help this time last year are kneading sourdough bread and proudly showing off the “starter” they are keeping alive.

Others are discovering unknown vegetables found in their farm-to-table deliveries. One friend (male) reported dealing successfully with a butternut squash for the first time ever. Another (female) reported on the virtues of kohlrabi, cooked or raw. Ten months ago, she said, she couldn’t even spell kohlrabi. Grown men, whose previous culinary triumphs involved opening bottles of expensive wine, are making Christmas cookies. And offering to share recipes with friends.

...

A WORD about birds: They’ve always been out there, of course — the hummingbirds nesting in my Japanese maple; draining their feeder every other day; the raucous crows living in the neighbor’s magnolia; the ever-present (and very “busy”) little titmouse and the bigger bush tits that arrive with the dawn to be first in line on the seed platform. It’s the doves that wrap things up for the night.

We’ve spent a lot of time together this year, my birds and I, and I know most of them by name. But there are occasional surprises — like the startlingly bright and shiny northern oriole that showed up one morning at the hummingbird feeder, like a flash of bright gold and blue. Just once. Just passing through. Maybe next summer.

That’s the question, isn’t it? Where will we be next summer? Still looking out the back window, watching for the oriole? Or out and about, going to breakfast at Mac’s with friends? Meeting people for dinner at Ca Bianca or Monti’s? Best yet, hugging family you’ve only seen on FaceTime.

A caution: Visualizing the end of a pandemic as a glorious celebration, like V-J Day, kissing sailors on Market Street or the Liberation of Paris, if you follow me.

It is doubtful there will be such a distinct end. More likely tough times will diminish ever so slowly — just peter out, fade away, one lockdown at a time — until we wake up one morning and realize that life is pretty much in a zone we can call the “new normal.”

Whatever that will mean.

