Genetic sleuths capture the secret lives of Bay Area bears

SAN JOSE -- In a landscape long empty of bears, the North Bay is now home to an increasing number of young and growing families, living lives full of drama and adventure.

A remarkable new genetic study has found that Sonoma County-based matriarchs are raising healthy cubs, sometimes stashing them up in tall fir trees. Absentee fathers and restless sons are visiting and vanishing. Some siblings had a brief romance.

Researchers also are collecting evidence left behind by bears exploring Marin County’s suburban yards, city playgrounds and the wilds of the western coast. The goal is to map their wanderings and teach residents how to live among bears safely, such as keeping garbage secure.

The research — conducted by a large group of state agencies, nonprofit conservation groups, landowners and volunteers called the North Bay Bear Collaborative – boosts hopes that North Bay bear populations will continue their expansion into protected East Bay woodlands.

“It’s giving us an idea of their relationships, and how they’re moving around,” said lead scientist Meghan Walla-Murphy.

“We’re hoping to use this information to help inform the public that are now living with black bears, where they weren’t 10 to 15 years ago, to help both our human and bear communities stay safe and resilient.”

Black bears are shy animals and usually avoid people. But they’re well-adapted to living alongside us, and as their numbers increase, our worlds will overlap. Earlier this month, state wildlife biologists in South Lake Tahoe caught and relocated a 400-pound female bear — dubbed “Hank the Tank” because the public assumed she was male — blamed for at least 21 home break-ins and extensive property damage. Her three young cubs have been sent to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue for rehabilitation.

Until recently, Bay Area bears lived only in the tales of Native Americans and early 18th-century European explorers. The grasslands of Bay Area counties hosted grizzlies; only the forests of northwestern Sonoma County had black bears. Grizzlies were hunted to extinction in California in the early 1900s.

Now black bears are on the prowl, moving into former grizzly habitat and rewriting one of the great success stories in wildlife conservation. Statewide, the number of black bears in California has jumped from about 15,000 to an estimated range of 30,000 to 40,000 since the 1980s, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

About 70 bears are estimated to live in Sonoma County, according to the collaborative’s data.

Based on anecdotal reports, between two and five different bears are in Marin County, although it is not known if they are permanent residents.

Earlier this summer, one was seen in a tree in Larkspur and later strolling through a yard in San Rafael. A mother bear and her cubs were sighted at Novato’s 38-acre Miwok Park, with paths, picnic areas and a playground. Two years ago, a bear climbed 40 feet up a tree near downtown San Anselmo.

How did they get here? Who are their parents, children, siblings and cousins? Where are they wandering?

The answers, hidden in DNA and photographs collected by the collaborative, will be revelatory. Over time, the organization aims to build a family tree of the bears, like Ancestry.com does for people. It hopes to identify the many seeds in a bear’s diet, and eventually, create a map of each animal’s geographic range.

The study, led by conservation science director Tosha Comendant, is currently focused on bears in Sonoma County’s 3,200-acre Pepperwood Preserve, a living laboratory for ecological research located in eastern Sonoma County about 90 minutes north of San Francisco.

With sufficient funding, the team would expand its study to understand the genetic links between bears in 17 different regions of Sonoma County, perhaps even the entire state. It also seeks to study bears’ response to wildfires, and whether geographical barriers, such as freeways, cause inbreeding.

In 2020, the project obtained data from 60 scat and fur samples from nine Pepperwood animals: six females and three males. It was able to link two generations of a mother and cubs, as well as half-brothers.

In 2021, it identified seven females and two males. One male was later found wandering about 20 miles away, in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Those animals’ relationships are unknown, because the data is still being deciphered. Collections from 2022 await processing.

This summer and fall, scat and hair samples are being collected at Sonoma County plots, each 10 square miles. Samples will also be collected from four Marin County plots: Point Reyes National Seashore and Mt. Tamalpais, Olompali and Samuel P. Taylor state parks.

Volunteers walk the rugged landscapes, searching for moist scat, rich in skin cells. They scoop the poop into a labeled vial and record its location with GPS.

Back in the Pepperwood facility, each vial is filled with preservative and shipped to UC Davis for processing in the lab of Benjamin Sacks, director of the university’s Mammalian Ecology and Conservation Unit.

His lab extracts the DNA from the cells and then genotypes them using a suite of genetic markers that yield sex and individual DNA fingerprints. This data is sent back to Pepperwood, where geneticist Morgan Gray uses it to identify individuals and family relationships.

Other clues, such as claw marks and game camera photos, also help tell a story.

“We’re finding the bears in older growth Douglas fir areas,” suggesting the importance of protecting dense forests, said Comendant.

“Sometimes the females will use these trees to send their cubs up, to be safe, while they go forage,” she said. “It’s like a big babysitter tree.”

DNA surveys by Sacks’ lab have already revealed population shifts in other wild species.

The technique tracked the return of mule deer to torched grasslands after the massive 2014 King Fire in Pollock Pines. It counted populations of the endangered salt marsh harvest mouse in remnant pickleweed-dominated marshes along the Petaluma River and San Francisco Bay. It revealed the presence of a small population of Sierra Nevada red fox, thought long gone.

The approach was pioneered in Yellowstone National Park, where it revealed kinship and pack formation in 200 wolves.

“In the same way that the wolves are introducing themselves and dispersing, I think we will see that phenomena in black bears, as well,” said Walla-Murphy.

“We’re in a time where people have gone without living with bears,” she said. “Now we hope to build a bear culture in the North Bay again.”