Geoff Dunham, 80, looming figure in Sonoma County legal circles, has died

Geoffrey Dunham didn’t know anyone at this particular jam session, a guitar circle at an Oregon music festival in 2018. But he addressed the group as if he did, plucking a batch of business cards from his wallet.

“My name is Fentress Geoffrey Dunham, attorney at law,” he announced in his stentorian, courtroom voice. “I see at least a handful of criminals in this room, so pass these cards around, if you wouldn’t mind.”

Rather than be offended, or alarmed, recalled Dunham’s son Tadd Cohen, who accompanied him to that festival, the gathered musicians were amused — especially when Dunham, holding one of his many vintage guitars, began picking and singing a tune called “Defamation of Character.”

That same charisma, self-assurance and innate ability to work a room served Dunham for decades as a criminal defense lawyer in Sonoma County. Dunham, who died in his sleep at his Sebastopol home on May 20 at the age of 80, was known for his passions — guitars, music, baseball, golf and sports memorabilia — and his colorful past.

By the time he was 30, he’d served as mayor of Cotati and appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

In legal circles, he was known for his knack for connecting with juries, and wiles as a negotiator, but also for his collegiality and charm, his ability to stay on good terms with the attorneys he often opposed.

“If you can be a career defense attorney, and be competent, and not piss off the DA’s — you’re really good,” said the Santa Rosa-based attorney Bart Scott, a close friend of Dunham’s who also played guitar with him.

“The idea that you could be both a vigorous advocate, and treat [opposing counsel] with respect, that’s a thing they don’t teach in law school.”

‘Thoughtful litigator’

Brian Staebell, assistant Sonoma County district attorney, remembers walking into a courtroom a quarter century ago. Dunham, the defendant’s lawyer, “made reference to the ‘authoritarian state’ now being present. As I looked in his direction, somewhat perplexed and annoyed, he winked at me,” Staebell recalled.

“As I got to know him, I got to understand his dry sense of humor.” When it came to the law, Staebell added, “I always found him to be a thoughtful litigator, not someone who went for cheap shots.”

Dunham taught evidence at his alma mater, Empire School of Law in Santa Rosa, and also provided free legal counseling for veterans. He is survived by his wife Kathleen of Sebastopol; his siblings Hilary, and Priscilla; his children: Scott, Randy, Tadd, Ryan, and Laurel.

In addition to being a good man, said friend Bart Scott, Dunham was “brilliant, funny, talented,” and possessed of “an uncanny story of, from my point of view, completely useless information — baseball and show tunes and all kinds of s--- I had no idea about.”

That vast knowledge was the opposite of useless, Dunham would argue.

Tadd Cohen recalled the day his father got a phone call in a car on the freeway. Needing to take down the phone number of a new client, but with no writing implement at hand, he strung together the names of several Major League baseball players, whose numbers he knew by heart, and successfully recalled the digits.

At 6’5,” Dunham was a tower of a man whose build could best be described as Falstaffian. He once worked a trial featuring multiple defendants, one of them a repeat offender “who just LOOKED guilty,” a friend and fellow attorney recounted. The defense used Dunham’s size to maximum advantage, placing him between the jury and the problem defendant.

Yes, he looked imposing, said Lori Carter, a former Press Democrat reporter who met Dunham while covering the courts. In fact, he was a bright, funny, generous man with a dazzling intellect and boundless vocabulary, she said.

“Some people use big words to make themselves look smart,” she said. “He used them because, well, he knew them, and had always used them.”

While Carter was undergoing chemotherapy in 2017, and her beloved Los Angeles Dodgers were in the World Series, Dunham took her to lunch and loaned her, for the duration of the series, his prized, satin warmup jacket which had once belonged to Dodgers Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax.

‘Student of Marx and Lennon’

As an undergraduate at Sonoma State University, Dunham had served as editor of the student newspaper, the Steppes. Following his graduation, alarmed by the suburban sprawl headed in Cotati’s direction, Dunham and two comrades in arms, Annette Lombardi and Steve Laughlin, registered a few hundred new voters, then got themselves elected as the majority on Cotati’s five-member City Council.