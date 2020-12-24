Geoff Wright, promising San Francisco attorney and Sonoma County native, dies at 31

A professor of Geoff Wright’s from law school said the young man possessed an intellect and drive that made even a A-plus grade insufficient.

The Sonoma County native and 2007 Santa Rosa High School graduate was known to his friends as “Jefe” — Spanish for chief — a nod to his athletic prowess, principled way of being and loyalty to his loved ones.

As a San Francisco lawyer just five years into his career, Wright, 31, had already emerged as a rising star in his profession, arguing cases even before California’s Supreme Court.

Wright died Oct. 24 at a San Francisco hospital, surrounded by family and friends, after 13 days in intensive care following a sudden cardiac event and collapse at his apartment. The exact cause of his death remained unknown.

Born in Santa Rosa in 1989, Geoffrey Hall Wright grew up in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. After high school in Santa Rosa, he earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science at UCLA in 2011 and graduated from the George Washington University School of Law, sixth in his class, in 2015.

Wright served as a clerk with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Akron, Ohio, followed by two years as an Earl Warren Fellow with the California Solicitor General’s Office. In 2018, he rejoined a San Francisco law firm, hoping to specialize in appellate or environmental law.

Linda Tavis, who hired Wright as a receptionist at her Santa Rosa family law office in 2011, said he came to the job with enthusiasm and intelligence. But what set him apart, she said, was an extraordinary capacity to stay in the moment.

“He had an ability to be present and to fully experience whatever he was doing,” said Tavis, who retired in 2013. “He was a delightful human being.”

Thomas Colby, a law professor at George Washington University, said Wright “may very well be my all-time favorite student.”

Wright’s “brilliance was simply off the charts — the kind of student to whom a grade of A-plus simply does not do justice. But he was also uniquely clever, funny, thoughtful and kind,” Colby said. “He was a truly wonderful person.”

“Geoff died far too young,” three law school classmates wrote in a lengthy tribute, saying he possessed a “profound sense of justice” and a “remarkable zeal for getting to the bottom of thorny legal issues.”

“He frequently wrote text messages that read like appellate briefs,” said the tribute by Kolya Glick, Isabelle Cutting and Paul Kanellopoulous.

Away from the law, Wright was an athlete and “fitness junkie” who excelled at golf, softball and basketball, and an outdoorsman who spent weeks on end backpacking the John Muir Trail that runs from Mount Whitney to Yosemite Valley, walking with friends or alone “with the marmots and the pines,” the tribute said.

He called the outings “vision quests,” happy to fade into the wilderness and “even happier to turn off his phone.”

As a teen, Wright trained at Two Rock Aikido Dojo where the sensei, Richard Strozzi-Heckler, said he was immediately impressed by his student’s inherent curiosity and burning “with a fire for learning and transforming” and “unfailing commitment to rigorous training.”

“I knew then he had a star to follow and a contribution to make,” Strozzi-Heckler said. “We miss you. May you have a fulfilling and joyful spirit walk. You’re on point now.”

A year ago, Wright and Amanda Carrillo met online and went out for tacos and shooting pool on their first date. They were holding hands after three hours and the date lasted until 2 a.m. even though he had an early flight to Hawaii.

“I got lucky,” Carrillo said, calling Wright an “incredibly affectionate person” who could talk intelligently about “almost any topic” and “almost to a fault.”

The pandemic put their relationship on a fast track in March, she said. They both relocated from apartments two miles apart in San Francisco to just four blocks apart near Golden Gate Park.

Wright is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Gene Wright of Santa Rosa; two aunts, an uncle and three cousins. His older brother Nathan Wright died in June, 2019.

A virtual celebration of Wright’s life will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 and information is available at geoffwrightmemorial.com. His parents may be reached at GWrightCelebration@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to establish a perpetual scholarship in Wright’s name at the National Outdoor Leadership School, 284 Lincoln St., Lander, Wyoming, 82520.