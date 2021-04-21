George Floyd's family members celebrate verdict, vow to fight on for racial justice

For the family of George Floyd, the murder conviction of the former police officer who killed him was a confirmation of something they knew but feared the justice system might never validate: that their loved one's life mattered.

"Today, we are able to breathe again," one of Floyd's younger brothers, Philonise, said during a news conference in Minneapolis after the verdict was released. "Justice for George means freedom for all."

After Derek Chauvin, who killed Floyd with a prolonged knee to the neck last year, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Floyd's family members hugged each other tightly and shed tears of joy.

The sense of relief was palpable as the group gathered in a downtown Minneapolis hotel for a post-verdict news conference that doubled as a kind of spiritual revival with prayers, applause and spontaneous shouts of "Amen!"

"Say his name!" Floyd's relatives chanted as they entered the room, fists raised in the air. "George Floyd!"

The moment came to represent the broader reaction throughout the Black community to the rare instance of a White police officer being found guilty of killing a person of color - a complicated mix of celebration, grief, exhaustion and determination. As family members and civil rights leaders such as the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke, activists took to the street holding "Black Lives Matter" signs and chanting Floyd's name.

The Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump, cast the verdict as a critical moment in America's troubled history of race, policing and criminal justice.

"We frame this moment for all of us, not just for George Floyd," he said. "This is a victory for those who champion humanity over inhumanity, those who champion justice over injustice, those who champion morals over immorality."

Mentioning the names of several other Black Americans killed by police - including some in the last three weeks - Crump promised to press on with the broader push for racial justice that was sparked by Floyd's death.

Before the verdict, Philonise Floyd described to The Washington Post the responsibility he felt to do his part to get justice for his brother - and hopefully take a step toward broader societal change.

"I don't want him to be another person on a T-shirt," Philonise said.

Tuesday's verdict made it clear how much Floyd's death has resonated across the country.

As responses poured in from figures such as former president Barack Obama and local civil rights activists in Minneapolis, the verdict came as a validation of the Black Lives Matter movement that began several years ago and has expanded to find mainstream support in corporate America and Washington after videos capturing Floyd's death went viral last year.

In a statement sending support to the Floyd family, Obama stated frankly that the country needed to "come to terms" with the prevalence of racism in its various systems, from policing to the economy.

"While today's verdict may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one. We cannot rest," the nation's first Black president said. "We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system."

Back in Minneapolis, Floyd's loved ones quickly came to grips with the potential impact of the trial in which several police officers testified against one of their own and in defense of a Black man's right to live.

Courteney Ross, Floyd's girlfriend and a witness during the trial, welcomed the verdict as she took stock of how George Floyd's life - and death - had reverberated.

"He changed my world. He changed our world," she said in an interview after the verdict was announced. "He changed the world."

Ross also addressed a large, joyous crowd outside the courthouse.

"God is good," she said. "Y'all proved that today."

Saying that Minneapolis needed this moment, she asked people in the crowd to hold each other.

"This is a moment to celebrate," she said, as some in the crowd linked arms.

Before the verdict was announced, Floyd's family members gathered in a hotel conference room in downtown Minneapolis and braced themselves for what was to come. The rush of anticipation was the culmination of almost 11 months worth of emotions that have careened between sorrow, grief, anger, reminiscence, fear, stress and a constant feeling of anxiety.

To cope with the pre-verdict restlessness, Floyd's siblings, aunts, uncles and other family members hugged each other, made small talk and tried to steady their nerves with stories about their loved one, said Angela Harrelson, Floyd's aunt. Jackson, Sharpton and other civil rights leaders were also there, holding vigil with the family of the man whose killing sparked the largest racial justice movement since the 1960s.