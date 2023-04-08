Georgia looms next after Trump’s indictment in New York

ATLANTA — The indictment of Donald Trump in New York over hush-money payments to a porn actress was a global spectacle. But strip away the high drama, and the actual charging document in the case was far less grand: 34 felony counts of a fairly narrow and common bookkeeping charge that Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, described as the “bread and butter” of his office’s white-collar criminal prosecutions.

In Georgia, however, there is another criminal investigation of Trump nearing completion, this one also led by a local prosecutor, Fani Willis of Fulton County. While nothing is certain, there are numerous signs she may go big, with a more kaleidoscopic indictment charging not only Trump, but perhaps a dozen or more of his allies.

Her investigation has targeted a wide range of conduct centered around efforts to subvert the democratic process and overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss. Nearly 20 people are already known to have been told that they are targets who could face charges, including Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer, and David Shafer, the head of the Georgia Republican Party.

For Trump, the possibility of a second and potentially more complex criminal indictment in another state underscores the blizzard of legal challenges he is facing, even as he emerges as the clear front-runner among Republican presidential candidates.

In Georgia, the investigation is focused on myriad efforts to overturn Trump’s narrow loss in Georgia after his 2020 election defeat, including his January 2021 phone call to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, in which he pressed Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to recalculate the results and “find” him enough votes to win.

Trump is also under investigation by Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, for his role in the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his decisions to retain sensitive government documents at his home in Florida.

If Willis chooses to seek indictments in the Georgia case, she may do so after a new grand jury begins its work in the second week of May, though nothing is set in stone.