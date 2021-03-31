Georgia man dies after 60-foot fall along Mendocino Coast

A Georgia man died along the Mendocino Coast on Tuesday after he fell down a 60-foot cliff.

The fatal fall was reported to authorities at around 4 p.m. at a rental home on Highway 1 near Albion, a coastal town located south of Fort Bragg, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten said.

The man, identified Wednesday as John Reid Carlisle, 79, was visiting the area for a yearly turkey hunting trip with his family when relatives saw him go to a cliff’s edge to take photographs and fall, Van Patten said.

Family members got no response when they tried to reach Carlisle, Van Patten said. Firefighters later located his body in the ocean via a water rescue.

No foul play is suspected in Carlisle’s death, according to Van Patten.

