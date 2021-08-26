German shepherd saves lamb from Lake County creek

A lamb who nearly drowned in a Lake County creek bed was saved by an unexpected rescuer ― a 10-year-old German shepherd named Chloe.

Luke Melo of Hidden Valley Lake brought his three dogs, including Chloe, to Putah Creek early Tuesday evening to run and swim for about an hour like they usually do.

Melo was on the phone with a friend for about 10 minutes when he realized he couldn’t see Chloe anymore. He found the dog about 50 yards away in the creek bed, and she had a “large white object” in her mouth, Melo said.

Chloe set the object in the rock bed. As Melo got closer, he realized it was a lamb, and the animal wasn’t breathing.

“Chloe was sitting there, licking the lamb,” he said.

Suddenly, the lamb began coughing up water, and he saw the lamb’s stomach moving again.

After lifting the animal up to help get more water out of its lungs, Melo immediately called his wife, Stacey. “Babe, I have never seen anything like this before,” he told her.

Chloe’s behavior left Melo in shock, he said.

“She’s a very smart dog and always by my side. But I never would expect that. She’s like a rescue dog.”

Melo carried the lamb to his truck and raced home. Stacey, who used to run an animal sanctuary, was waiting with a towel. The couple placed the lamb in a dog bed in one of the bedrooms and tried to close the door, but that made Chloe agitated.

“Chloe kept wanting to lay down next to the lamb,” he said.

The couple kept an eye on the lamb, and Stacey reached out to a local Facebook group because the Melos didn’t have the supplies to care for the animal.

“I was so hysterical because I wanted to make sure she wasn’t starving,” Stacey said.

Another Hidden Valley Lake resident already had milk, bottles and other supplies, so she picked up the lamb that evening.

The Melo family learned the lamb escaped from a nearby property and likely wandered into the creek. Because the animal had been handled by so many humans, it would likely be rejected by its mother, so the lamb will stay with its new owner.

The lamb’s condition has improved, and the Melos received a video of the animal running around its new home.

The lamb also has been given a new name: Lucky.