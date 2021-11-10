Germany accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward EU

WARSAW, Poland — The German government on Wednesday accused Belarus of “state-run smuggling and trafficking” of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border — the edge of the European Union — where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather.

As the migrant crisis showed no sign of easing, an EU leader also said the bloc was, for the first time, considering the idea of funding a wall or some other barrier on its eastern border. That idea has always been rejected before and still faces many political and humanitarian obstacles.

Polish authorities estimate that about 3,000-4,000 migrants have gathered along its border with Belarus, with hundreds concentrated in one makeshift camp not far from the Kuznica crossing. Warsaw has bolstered security at the frontier, where it has declared a state of emergency.

Polish authorities have tweeted video of migrants, some using shovels and wire cutters, trying to break through a fence on the border to enter Poland.

The West has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging migrants from the Middle East to travel to his country and sending them toward EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia as a way to retaliate against the bloc for the sanctions imposed on the authoritarian regime for his crackdown on internal dissent since a disputed election in 2020.

Belarus denies the allegations, but has said it will no longer stop migrants and others seeking to enter the EU.

“From a distance, these events on the Polish-Belarusian border may look like a migration crisis, but this is not a migration crisis, it is a political crisis triggered with the special purpose of destabilizing the situation in the European Union,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in Berlin that what Minsk is doing “is, of course, state-run smuggling and trafficking ... happening 100% at the expense of the people who are lured into the country with false promises."

“The whole thing is happening as a hybrid attack on the European Union," Seibert said.

Poland says Russia bears responsibility for the crisis, given its staunch backing of Lukashenko. Germany's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, also accused Lukashenko of "using people’s fates — with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin — to destabilize the West.”

Merkel spoke by phone with Putin on Wednesday and asked him “to exert his influence on the regime in Minsk," her office said, underlying that the exploitation “of migrants against the European Union by the Belarusian regime is inhuman and completely unacceptable.”

The Kremlin's account of the call said Putin proposed a discussion between “representatives of EU member states and Minsk.” It also said Putin and Merkel “agreed to continue the conversation.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected suggestions by Morawiecki that Moscow has any responsibility in the crisis, calling them “absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable.” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also has suggested that the EU give Belarus financial assistance to stop the migrant flow.

The United States condemned the Lukashenko government for “politically exploiting vulnerable people” and is supporting Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in confronting the challenge from Belarus, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried told The Associated Press.

European Council President Charles Michel, who oversees the EU’s political agenda and meetings of European leaders, traveled to Warsaw and met with Morawiecki in a gesture of solidarity.

"We are facing a hybrid, brutal, violent and unworthy attack, and we can only reply to this with firmness and unity, in accordance with our core values,” he said.

The EU is discussing what steps to take next, Michel said, including more sanctions against Belarus and pressuring airlines not to participate in the illegal migration of people.

Michel also said the EU is discussing the possibility of funding "physical infrastructure" on the EU’s external borders. The EU's executive commission has long held that walls and barriers are not effective and has refused to fund them with money from the bloc. It will pay for security cameras and surveillance equipment, not walls, fences and other physical infrastructure.

But now, it is facing pressure by several member countries to do so, as Poland and Lithuania have already moved forward with plans to construct high barriers of steel and razor wire.

Security on the Polish border has been reinforced, with about 15,000 soldiers deployed there, working with border guards and police. Poland’s Defense Ministry has activated reserves from its Territorial Defense Force to support border guards and the military by looking for migrants and supporting residents whose lives have been affected by the restrictions in their area.