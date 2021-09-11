Subscribe

Get live updates: High school football in Sonoma County

September 10, 2021, 6:50PM

Sonoma County’s fall high school football season continues tonight.

Leading off with The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week, the Montgomery Vikings, coming off a 55-3 win last week, travel to face the 1-0 Windsor Jaguars — who had a big win of their own, 42-13, in their opener.

In addition, Piner travels to play Petaluma, Cardinal Newman hosts Vintage and north county teams Cloverdale and Healdsburg square off, among other contests.

To follow the action from these and other games around the area, see below:

