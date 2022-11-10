The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 12:01 to 9 a.m. Thursday as temperatures could drop to as low as 29 degrees in Sonoma County.

After a few days of on-again, off-again showers that brought 1.64 inches of rain to Santa Rosa and about 1½ to 2½ inches across Sonoma County, the clouds have cleared, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the weather service — and it’s about to get cold.

Clear skies and light winds Wednesday evening will increase the potential for frost and freezing conditions to develop, Canepa said.

Low temperatures across the county could vary from 29 to 35 degrees into Thursday morning, with more frigid air expected in Santa Rosa, Windsor and Petaluma, he said.

“We want to make sure that everybody is aware of the chilly, cold temperatures tonight,” said Canepa, who recommended people and animals seek shelter and heated spaces overnight.

“It can get really dangerous if it gets down to the mid-30s or colder,” he added. “It can become life threatening pretty quickly.”

The National Weather Service also suggested people in the area bring in their outside plants, which could suffer in the cold if not covered.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach the upper 60s, Canepa said, about 5 to 8 degrees below the normal high for this time of year.

Then, he said, it’s back to similarly cold temperatures heading into Friday morning, though a frost advisory has not yet been issued.

Weekend low temperatures should “still (be) chilly, but not quite as cold,” Canepa said.

.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.