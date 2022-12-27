Pugs can be cute. Pugs can be loving. Pugs can be tough-talking aliens (remember Frank the Pug in the movie “Men In Black”?)

To Michelle Grady, all pugs are amazing creatures, and she’s been obsessed with them since she got her first one, Snorkel, through an ad in The Press Democrat in 2002.

“I adore them with my whole heart,” Grady said during a recent interview. “I don’t know that I can explain how I feel. I just felt they were my people.”

Grady, who “wasn’t one of those animal people,” said she didn’t think she’d ever want a dog. But after she met a neighbor’s pug while living in a Sebastopol condo, she started leaving the door open so it would come in.

In 2017, when Snorkel and her brother, Cardozo, another Grady household member, were nearly 16 years old and ill, she decided she wanted another pug, but not a puppy. She had the urge to help a senior dog, a dog nobody else would adopt. She took a road trip to Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles and found Goku, a little black pug, 16, who lived to be 20. That was her first rescue, and after that, she wanted to adopt more, she said.

Soon after, she started the Pug Hotel and Senior Sanctuary at a two-story home in Rohnert Park, which became a nonprofit in October 2021. This way people who make donations to the organization can count them as tax deductions.

“I said ‘This is what I want to do.’ My goal is to bring in abused and hard-to-adopt pugs and nurture them enough so they become adoptable,” she said.

Now she and her crew of volunteers feed, cuddle and give baths to as many as 12 pugs at a time, some who are old and incontinent, some who are puppies and others who are ill and are sent there to live out their best days. One is blind and deaf. Grady and her crew wash their faces daily, or the folds become “yeasty,” she said.

Pugs are fun, too. According to Grady, they like to dress up. Check out long-timer Chicken in a dress on the organization’s website, thepughotel.com. You can also find dogs who are ready to be adopted there. She has outfits for them for every occasion, as well as pajamas when they go to sleep at night.

On a recent visit, pugs of all sizes, colors and ages crowded behind the baby gate in the kitchen, wanting to greet a visitor. Pugs are generally gentle souls, Grady said, who are friendly and just want to sit in your lap. They have names like Rocko, Gizmo and Squid.

They run around the house downstairs, when allowed, chasing each other or climbing up steps or ramps to couches and chairs.

“I have lots of comfy beds and wonderful volunteers who help me,” she said, beaming.

She finds the pugs through Pug Rescue of Northern California and on Craigslist. Grady said there used to be about six senior pugs available; now there are sometimes 18. Some people have abandoned their pugs since the uptick in dog adoptions during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

A couple of them came from South Korea and were saved from the meat trade, including 2-year-old sweet Jinny-Lu. But there is also a puggle (pug and beagle mix) named Daisy, 11, who is in perfect health and just needs to live in a one-dog household.

The hotel is really a hotel. The place is decorated with pug paintings and pictures. Not only does Grady board pugs, she has a guest room for people who want to spend a night or two with their pugs.

The bedroom features pug art, and pug books line the shelves. It costs $100 a night for humans and their pups to stay there; $40 a day to board a pug. The money is used to buy dog food of all kinds for the dogs’ various diets.

During the holiday when people travel to visit family, they often leave their precious pugs with Grady for safekeeping.

Pugs breathe loudly because they have flat faces. They are prone to getting brachycephalic airway obstruction syndrome because their short noses and the shape of their skull can lead to breathing problems that cause respiratory distress, which can be life-threatening. One of Grady’s pugs lived through it, partly, she thinks, because she fed him blueberries.

Pugs originated in China in 400 BC, and were bred as companion dogs for monks, who carried them in their sleeves, and for the wealthy. They are a breed of mastiffs. Some, including black pugs, originated in the Netherlands, Grady said.

Through her contacts in the pug world (people talk about living “the pug lifestyle”), Grady has heard horrendous stories about pug owners, and witnessed great kindnesses as well.

One of her dogs, Lola, was rescued from an abusive situation. A west county woman adopted the pug, but her husband didn’t like it. So he would tie the dog up and kick it. The dog was so stressed, she had begun to lose her fur. Her foot had been broken and had healed crooked.

A vet tech who heard of the dog’s abuse called Grady. The owner agreed to surrender her to the vet tech, and Grady came and rescued her. They started her on antibiotics and she has been recovering nicely. A woman who fostered her for two months adopted her.

Another pug, Rome, was also a Los Angeles rescue. A woman who had cancer and couldn’t take care of him any longer called the Pug Hotel. Rome sometimes travels in a doggy wheelchair and will be in the “Wheelie Pug Relay,” a virtual event where each pug passes a baton (a cardboard toilet paper roll wrapped in aluminum foil around their neck).

The organization has a six-member board including Linda Williams, the treasurer. They hold fundraisers, like their recent Pug-o-Ween, with costume contests and a silent auction.

They also sell T-shirts and coffee mugs on their website. Grady and her volunteers sometimes take the dogs to cheer up patients at hospitals.

Williams said she knew Grady through a local club called Santa Rosa Pugs, but they had lost track of each other. Then one day her son called, frantic, saying his pug, Marlo, had gotten out of the yard and disappeared. When he went to file a report at the Cotati police station, it turned out Grady had found Marlo running down the middle of West Sierra Avenue and left her name and number with police. The two have been friends ever since.

Williams keeps track of donations and the sales taxes they pay on the merchandise they sell.

“Sometimes I just go there (the hotel) to hang out,” Williams said. “All pugs are sweet. I’m very thankful that Marlo was found by Michelle.”

Jules Pelican has been a volunteer for just eight months, she said, but “Oh my gosh, am I enthusiastic.”

As someone who works with hospice patients and homeless people, she needs her weekly “pug fix.” She’s considered the official cuddler, but also helps with laundry and bathing, she said.

“This is a nice way to get some love,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.