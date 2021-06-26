‘Get your red-hot Pronto pups’ at the Sonoma-Marin Fair food drive-thru

The gate was open at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The orange cones were set. Attendants were ready by their stations.

And the cars came trickling in to the Drive-Thru Fair Food, a popular event where people can get their fix of turkey legs and cotton candy without leaving their cars.

Welcome to this year’s hybrid fair, held to a minimum because of the pandemic, which is not quite over. It was warm, and the workers at Super Pup — “Serving Pronto Pups since 1959” — were sitting around at their booth in their masks.

“There has been very little traffic so far,” said Israel Aguilar. “Even on Sunday, Father’s Day, they said not to come in.”

But it was a Friday in the middle of the day and some folks were still game. In fact, they came to 75 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma to avoid the crowds.

“We thought this was the perfect time to go,” said Willow Ornellas, “on a Friday.”

“We came last year, too,” said her companion, Logan Knowleton. “It’s the next best thing, right?”

They ordered the “classic” funnel cake, hot dogs, curly fries and sodas, they said.

Jenni Fraser, owner of Big Jim’s Concessions, said things were tough all over for fairs and people who run concessions.

When COVID-19 hit, financial help from the government was hard to come by and “we just can’t open anywhere,” she said, gesturing to all the Big Jim’s stands, including the Thirsty Fry, Big Jim’s Smokehouse and the Churro Zone, featuring red velvet churros.

Normally she said she would be employing 60 people with all the different shows and features. She had hired two people to come with her during this two-weekend fair run.

Pigtailed Lucky Starr, wearing a cowgirl outfit complete with hat and boots while walking on stilts, was in a fine mood.

“We’re just in a lull,” she said, motioning to a black car slowing down to make an order.

A San Francisco resident, Lucky, or Karen Quest, said she started many years ago in the Pickle Family Circus and learned to walk on stilts in the Ringling Bros. clown college. She was with Over the Top Stilt Characters from Giddyup Productions.

Later, Clo the Cow stationed herself at the end of the food stops with coupons for Clover products. Sterling Johnson blew some magic, soapy bubbles.

The drive-thru fair food will be offered again Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

“We ordered three corn dogs, kettle corn and cotton candy and we’ll be back,” enthused Petaluma resident Ann Richtarschich, there with her son, Jake. “I love this because you don’t have to do the fair to get the food. It’d be great if they could have something like this when the fair is on.”

Shannon Bondock said her daughter, 9, “has been begging for over a month.” They live across the street from the fairgrounds, and the fair offered fair food for sale back in May, she said. “We’re here for corn dogs, cotton candy and a slushie,” she said.

A pig show where 4-Hers and FFA members put their animals on display was slated for 8 p.m. Friday. Animal judging will continue throughout the week.

At the last station at the end of the food route, a woman offered a flier seeking help to “save the Petaluma Fairgrounds.” A town hall meeting will be hosted by the Friends of Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on June 30, 6:30 p.m., at the fairgrounds.

