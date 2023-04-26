Geyserville property owner is on a mission to transform the city into an artistic paradise

Bryce Jones has planted 23,400 bulbs and 51 trees on his property, and is adding more art onto his property with the help of Geyserville School District students.|
MARY JO WINTER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 26, 2023, 11:17AM
Updated 40 minutes ago

With sculptor Bryan Tedrick’s majestic 25-foot-tall horse named Victory standing sentry in the ever-evolving sculpture garden, Geyserville’s southern gateway might just be the most distinctive one in the entire county.

Victoria Heiges, who had created a similar outdoor art program in Marin County, is credited with bringing the Geyserville Sculpture Trail to town in 2009. Two years later, with seed money from the Geyserville Chamber of Commerce, she started the Geyserville Community Foundation to help fund it.

In addition to sculptures at the north end of town, Heiges had a few installed on the formerly vacant lot at 20355 Geyserville Ave. Bryce Jones saw them while looking for a property to purchase. They were a major selling point for him.

“I always knew whatever type of project I developed in the future would have a large public art component,” he said. “When I saw these parcels with several big sculptures on them, it seemed like the perfect match and a great opportunity.”

His diverse resume includes wine industry hospitality experience, as well as cooking, catering, gardening, growing organic produce, designing houses and land development. His most recent incarnation as owner-manager of Geyserville’s Sculpture Garden property suits him well.

Filling the parcel with trees, flowers

For the first five or six years, he personally funded improvements on the 1.32-acre parcel that included soil amendments, mowing, trees, planting flower bulbs and flower seeds, and lighting. He even funded and built the property’s fence himself while his family and a buddy helped drill the post holes.

Among the 23,400 bulbs he planted by hand over 10 days, with help from his neighbor’s two daughters, are daffodils, hyacinths, crocuses, tulips and cosmos to ensure blooms year around.

Jones regularly hand delivers bouquets of flowers from the garden to businesses throughout town for their enjoyment and that of their guests.

He planted 51 trees, half Autumn Blaze Maples with dogwoods and Flowering Cherry Trees in between. Unfortunately, between the heat, the drought, and more than a few pesky gophers, most of the dogwoods did not survive.

Undaunted, he expects to add 200 more trees to the surrounding parcels to reduce wind, add shade and improve habitat.

“In the past two years, we had less money to invest in improvements,” he said. “Luckily, our amazing partners, Victoria Heiges, the Geyserville Sculpture Trail and the Geyserville Community Foundation have picked up the slack.

“Having them fund the basic sprinkler water system has allowed us to have a wall of flowers around the perimeter of the garden in summer for the first time. Even though it still meant me moving a sprinkler around all summer several times a day, the results were amazing and created a huge food source for pollinators.”

Donations and discounts have also been received from local businesses like Healdsburg Lumber, Mendocino Lumber, SMART, and Creative Sonoma.

An enthusiasm team

Jones, 46, has an abundance of ideas and his enthusiasm is downright contagious. One of his goals is to see a dramatic expansion of the public art and he has plans to include it on a few other parcels he owns nearby.

"Bryce is the best. He is hands on,“ Heiges said. ”We wouldn’t be where we are without him, his work, and his enthusiasm.”

In response, Jones says he is just a very supportive landlord, and that Heiges is the one who deserves all the credit.

“Over the years, she has roped me into doing more and more to the point where I now help with art projects and finding sculptures. This year, I will even be creating a couple of my own.”

There are currently 19 sculptures on site, but that number is continually subject to change. Heiges and Jones are always looking for new art to display, even that made by amateur artists in their garage or workshop.

While continuing to insist he is not an artist, Jones is planning to build a giant 10-foot-picture frame and, using recycled barrel rings, a colorful 80- to 100-foot animated snake with eyes that glow.

He is especially excited about a massive Butterfly Sculpture Project that every student in the Geyserville School District is participating in with local graphic artist, poet and printer Katie Nealon. It’s something he has had in mind for several years and felt Nealon’s graphic design and bookmaking knowledge would be the perfect complement.

Made up of 210 steel butterflies cut out by Jones, with wings painted by the students, the exhibit will be installed sometime in May or June. Each butterfly measures 8 to 9 inches across. When completed, the installation will create a colorful cloud of butterflies flying through the sculpture garden that are able to move in the wind and to the touch.

“It also ties into the pollinator garden and farm project,” Jones said. “Since pollinators play such an important role in agriculture and the environment, this will allow us and the schools to talk about their role in nature.”

Nealon, owner of Folding Bones Printing Press in Sebastopol, said, “This just kept getting more interesting as he kept coming up with more amazing ideas, like using recycled railroad nails for the butterflies’ abdomens. He is also patient and kind, which has made this collaboration all the more enjoyable.”

The project is being funded by a $5,000 grant from Creative Sonoma with an additional $2,500 from the Geyserville Community Foundation.

Helping Geyserville and the environment

Jones always has one thing or another going on. For example, at Halloween, the white fence around the sculpture garden is adorned with 66 propane tank jack-o-lanterns, an idea he found on Pinterest. He had filled the bed of his truck at the dump with tanks years ago, so he painted them orange and used a plasma cutter to create different facial expressions. At night, the recycled tanks are lit up, making for a spectacular pumpkin patch display.

There is also the twice-a-year Spring and Fall Barrel Painting activity at the sculpture garden. Barrels are donated by a number of local wineries and painting supplies are provided free of charge, thanks to the community foundation. The 300 or so barrels are then displayed in the garden and throughout the town for several weeks before being picked up and recycled for the next project.

“Bryce came to town eager to jump in and make Geyserville better,” said Gretchen Crebs, owner of the Bosworth and Son Store. “He turned an unused lot into a beautiful park and spreads beauty around town with painted barrels and flowers.“

Always on the lookout for ways to improve the environment around him, he asked a few tree trimming crews what they did with all their tree chipping material. Turns out, they were paying to put most of it in the landfill.

Jones had them dump some trimmings on one of his parcels and is now using the chipped material to make compost for improving soil health on the properties. The chips help retain water and prevent runoff, suppress the star thistle in summer and improve the soil so he can grow more flowers in the pollinator garden.

“We have diverted roughly 3,000,000 pounds of organic material from going into the landfill — the same amount of weight as Geyserville would produce in trash over a year,” he said. “This means the community is basically trash/landfill neutral as long as we keep it up.”

In addition, he volunteers each year for the river clean up in town which has led to his plans for future tree and habitat projects to help both wildlife and residents, while providing needed shade as things get hotter.

“We will also be doing bat boxes, owl boxes, hawk towers, bee hives and a variety of bird houses,” he said.

Jones is an active member of the Geyserville Chamber of Commerce and Generation Housing, as well as a former member of the Geyserville Planning Committee and past president of the Napa Valley Bocce Federation.

At the recent town meeting marking the Geyserville Planning Committee’s 40th anniversary, Jones was among those recognized for their contributions to the town’s development.

He says none of this would have happened without help from his family, specifically his parents, whom he describes as being amazing partners in his endeavors.

“Bryce is very creative and his goal from the beginning has been to beautify Geyserville,” said longtime Geyserville resident and Geyserville Planning Committee member Daisy Damskey. “His dream is to see a daffodil ribbon through downtown and more trees with bright fall leaves. Knowing Bryce, I have no doubt it will happen.”

She calls him the Johnny Appleseed of Geyserville.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.