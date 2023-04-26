Geyserville property owner is on a mission to transform the city into an artistic paradise

With sculptor Bryan Tedrick’s majestic 25-foot-tall horse named Victory standing sentry in the ever-evolving sculpture garden, Geyserville’s southern gateway might just be the most distinctive one in the entire county.

Victoria Heiges, who had created a similar outdoor art program in Marin County, is credited with bringing the Geyserville Sculpture Trail to town in 2009. Two years later, with seed money from the Geyserville Chamber of Commerce, she started the Geyserville Community Foundation to help fund it.

In addition to sculptures at the north end of town, Heiges had a few installed on the formerly vacant lot at 20355 Geyserville Ave. Bryce Jones saw them while looking for a property to purchase. They were a major selling point for him.

“I always knew whatever type of project I developed in the future would have a large public art component,” he said. “When I saw these parcels with several big sculptures on them, it seemed like the perfect match and a great opportunity.”

His diverse resume includes wine industry hospitality experience, as well as cooking, catering, gardening, growing organic produce, designing houses and land development. His most recent incarnation as owner-manager of Geyserville’s Sculpture Garden property suits him well.

Filling the parcel with trees, flowers

For the first five or six years, he personally funded improvements on the 1.32-acre parcel that included soil amendments, mowing, trees, planting flower bulbs and flower seeds, and lighting. He even funded and built the property’s fence himself while his family and a buddy helped drill the post holes.

Among the 23,400 bulbs he planted by hand over 10 days, with help from his neighbor’s two daughters, are daffodils, hyacinths, crocuses, tulips and cosmos to ensure blooms year around.

Jones regularly hand delivers bouquets of flowers from the garden to businesses throughout town for their enjoyment and that of their guests.

He planted 51 trees, half Autumn Blaze Maples with dogwoods and Flowering Cherry Trees in between. Unfortunately, between the heat, the drought, and more than a few pesky gophers, most of the dogwoods did not survive.

Undaunted, he expects to add 200 more trees to the surrounding parcels to reduce wind, add shade and improve habitat.

“In the past two years, we had less money to invest in improvements,” he said. “Luckily, our amazing partners, Victoria Heiges, the Geyserville Sculpture Trail and the Geyserville Community Foundation have picked up the slack.

“Having them fund the basic sprinkler water system has allowed us to have a wall of flowers around the perimeter of the garden in summer for the first time. Even though it still meant me moving a sprinkler around all summer several times a day, the results were amazing and created a huge food source for pollinators.”

Donations and discounts have also been received from local businesses like Healdsburg Lumber, Mendocino Lumber, SMART, and Creative Sonoma.

An enthusiasm team

Jones, 46, has an abundance of ideas and his enthusiasm is downright contagious. One of his goals is to see a dramatic expansion of the public art and he has plans to include it on a few other parcels he owns nearby.

"Bryce is the best. He is hands on,“ Heiges said. ”We wouldn’t be where we are without him, his work, and his enthusiasm.”

In response, Jones says he is just a very supportive landlord, and that Heiges is the one who deserves all the credit.

“Over the years, she has roped me into doing more and more to the point where I now help with art projects and finding sculptures. This year, I will even be creating a couple of my own.”

There are currently 19 sculptures on site, but that number is continually subject to change. Heiges and Jones are always looking for new art to display, even that made by amateur artists in their garage or workshop.

While continuing to insist he is not an artist, Jones is planning to build a giant 10-foot-picture frame and, using recycled barrel rings, a colorful 80- to 100-foot animated snake with eyes that glow.

He is especially excited about a massive Butterfly Sculpture Project that every student in the Geyserville School District is participating in with local graphic artist, poet and printer Katie Nealon. It’s something he has had in mind for several years and felt Nealon’s graphic design and bookmaking knowledge would be the perfect complement.

Made up of 210 steel butterflies cut out by Jones, with wings painted by the students, the exhibit will be installed sometime in May or June. Each butterfly measures 8 to 9 inches across. When completed, the installation will create a colorful cloud of butterflies flying through the sculpture garden that are able to move in the wind and to the touch.