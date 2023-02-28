Dozens of calls lit up the Sonoma police Monday morning when a person wearing a Ghostface costume was seen standing perfectly still at the southeast corner of Sonoma Plaza — all part of a marketing campaign to promote the latest in the “Scream” franchise.

Police dispatchers were “completely out of control” with calls about the man, who stood at the corner for over an hour, according to Sonoma Police Sgt. Scott McKinnon.

“This guy’s standing there in a ‘Scream’ costume basically just freaking people out,” McKinnon said. “He wasn't moving, he was just like standing there, in the rain on First Street and East Napa.”

And while Ghostface reminded the public of their “favorite scary movie,” Sonoma police made efforts to assure the public of their safety.

“This individual has been contacted and was hired by a company through Paramount (Pictures) to promote the new 'Scream’ movie. Thank you for everyone’s concern, it’s been addressed,” according to a Sonoma Police Department Facebook post.

Ghostface’s appearance hearkens back to the filming of the first “Scream” movie, released in 1996. Director Wes Craven shot many scenes from the slasher-horror in and around Sonoma, largely at the Sonoma Community Center, which served as the fictional Woodsboro High School. The community center’s 70th anniversary exhibit, on display now, contains photos and mementos from the set.

The original “Scream” also shot scenes on Sonoma Mountain Road in Glen Ellen, Healdsburg’s plaza and Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa.

Ghostface was captured on Visit Sonoma’s livestream from the Sonoma Plaza WebCam, which runs 24/7 looking down on the southeast corner from the building that houses Maya Restaurant.

“You've got about an hour of him standing on the corner looking looking at the camera,” a representative of Visit Sonoma said. “It is pretty good marketing because it got a lot of people talking.”

“Scream VI,” starring Courtney Cox from the original cast, alongside Jenna Ortega of “Wednesday” and Hayden Panettiere of “Nashville,” opens in theaters March 10. Now in its sixth film, the franchise has grossed over $740 million at the box office.

The Index-Tribune did not immediately receive a response from Paramount Pictures.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.