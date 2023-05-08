Mint juleps or wine in hand, partygoers attending the Kentucky Derby Part at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens nibbled on small bites and swayed to the live music as they waited for the 149th Run For The Roses Saturday.

The gigantic watch party drew those who came out in their Derby finery for a full day of fun, including a best hat contest, while watching the annual event on big-screen TVs.

Proceeds benefit Farm to Pantry, a Healdsburg nonprofit organization providing fresh, locally grown produce to those in need.