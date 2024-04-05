If you’re driving past the Fulton Crossing Gallery on River Road north of Santa Rosa anytime soon, you’re bound to notice something new: A big, colorful mural of a gigantic chicken.

Titled "Clucktopia," it was designed and painted this past week by artist David Winters.

In his artist’s statement for the project, Winters described the mural as “’a joyful and surreal tribute to the history of Fulton Crossing with a playful spirit of chickens …”

Fulton Crossing's building dates to the 1800s, when it originally served as a fruit and vegetable packing plant. Throughout the years the building was used as a winery, turkey slaughterhouse, housing for circus animals, farmer’s market, and chicken-processing plant.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6It0DpHqCcU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

After the chicken factory closed its doors and abandoned the property in 2010, the warehouse was ultimately transformed into an artisan center where the artists of Sonoma County could showcase their work.

Now that history is captured on the building’s exterior for all to see.

“We have a cool mural by a local artist paying homage to our chicken factory history,” said Sandy Batarseh, general manager of the Fulton Crossing Gallery.