Giants beat A’s in MLB baseball game like no other

OAKLAND

Something remarkable happened at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday evening. The A’s hosted the Giants in an exhibition baseball game.

It counted for nothing in the standings, but it represented a milestone in the Bay Area ― the first major professional sporting event to take place here since March 10, when the Warriors played the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center in San Francisco. The NBA suspended its season the day after that when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and other sports leagues and organizations soon followed. They were among the earliest dominoes to fall in what became a massive economic and social collapse.

And while some of those sports have resumed competition since then ― NASCAR among the first and foremost ― none of it had happened in Northern California until Monday.

It was a preseason tune-up for the Giants and A’s, a Cactus League spring game transported to the East Bay in July, and the action on the field looked much as baseball always has. Pitchers pitched, batters hit, fielders caught, runners ran and the Giants won 6-2. But outside the foul lines, almost nothing about the game was normal.

The A’s are frequently mocked for their inability to draw fans to the Coliseum, but even they never had recorded an attendance of 0 before. Instead of rowdy revelers with cowbells and drums, the game was watched by a couple dozen reporters, as many photographers and about 5,000 cardboard cutouts. The latter bore the likenesses of the A’s fans who bought them for between $49 and $129.

“Honestly, it kind of blended in,” A’s starting pitcher Sean Manaea said of the cutouts. “I think it’s a really cool idea. Fills up the seats. Obviously, they can’t talk. If they did, I guess it would be kind of crazy. If they got the whole stadium filled, it would be pretty dope.”

The sounds were wrong, too. The A’s pumped fake cheers over the public address system when their players were introduced before the game, and when they did something good. But it was watered down. You could hear a loud crack of lumber when a hitter made contact. You could hear fielders yelling “I got it! I got it!” as they hustled over to fly balls.

Major League Baseball currently allows only players in the lineup at any given time to be in the dugout. So the A’s set up a big tent behind each dugout, and smaller ones behind the bullpens, which in Oakland are arranged in foul territory in left and right field.

Managers Bob Melvin and Gabe Kapler of the A’s and Giants, respectively, wore masks throughout the game, as did their coaches in the dugout. Oakland center fielder Mark Canha and San Francisco first baseman Pablo Sandoval and second baseman Donovan Solano all wore facial coverings while playing in the field. Three of the four umpires wore them.

Players aren’t supposed to hug or high-five or even pass equipment like bats and gloves from hand to hand. Team representatives no longer deliver lineup cards to the home plate ump before the game.

“Is it gonna be perfect on the very first day? Probably not,” Melvin said on a pregame video conference Monday. “There were a couple times during the simulated games where I said, ‘Look, these Xs in the dugout are there for a reason. It’s just second nature to get close to your teammates and talk and discuss what’s going on. And I think as games go along, we’ll get more cognizant of that.”

The two Bay Area teams will face off again Tuesday, at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

This is an early stage in a hopeful reopening strategy by MLB. The Giants and A’s, like other teams, began holding workouts the first week of July in what has been dubbed Spring Training 2.0. Monday’s game was the first either had played against another squad since March, when that other spring training was abruptly halted by the outbreak of a global pandemic that finally had begun to swarm the United States.

Opening day is Thursday. The Giants will play in one of two MLB games that night, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The A’s will host the LA Angels in their opener Friday.

The idea of a baseball season starting in late July was unthinkable until 2020, a year that has made practically any horror imaginable. But even to reach the brink of opening day feels like a major achievement by MLB.

After weeks of wrangling over revenue percentages and number of games in a modified season ― the two sides eventually agreed on a 60-game schedule ― the league and its players’ union turned to the larger question: how to play ball while keeping a pool of 1,200 players, plus coaches, support staff and team executives safe in the age of COVID-19.

Some veteran players, such as Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman and the Dodgers’ David Price, have said they will skip the season, citing concern for their families’ health. (Giants catcher Buster Posey is sitting it out, too, though he said it’s because he and his wife recently adopted twins.) Others, including mega-star Mike Trout of the Angels, have publicly considered opting out.

Since preseason camps began, baseball has managed to move forward without a major disruption. The real challenge will come when the regular season begins.

Baseball lends itself to social distancing much more than most team sports. But while the NBA is planning to stage its revamped postseason in a “bubble” in Orlando, Florida, MLB teams will travel. The league will reduce airtime with schedules based upon geographic regions. Still, that’s a lot of people on airplanes and team buses, and in hotels and stadium clubhouses.

Everyone involved seems to understand the gravity of the situation, and the precariousness of playing a sport at a time when public health officials have control over virtually every facet of community life. Another mass upswing in coronavirus infection rates, or a number of positive tests within baseball, could bring down the whole structure.

For now, MLB teams are happy just to be back where they belong ― on the field.

“You know, you could be as safe as you possibly can, it doesn’t preclude you from getting it,” Melvin reflected. “But like I said, the longer I’ve been here (this summer), the safer I’ve felt. And at this point it’s all about baseball.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.