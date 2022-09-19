Giants say Oracle Park vendor selling Dodgers merchandise 'will not happen again'

For the second time this year, the Giants are making waves for selling cringe-inducing merchandise at Oracle Park. After the team committed the capital offense earlier this summer of selling "San Fran" shirts at the team store, observant Giants fans noticed over the weekend that a third-party vendor had switched to a winning horse and was selling mostly Dodgers gear.

The vendor, Sevynn's Negro League Apparel, could hardly be blamed, as the Dodgers have thoroughly dominated the Giants and their increasingly checked-out fan base this year.

After a photo of the stand went mildly viral, the Giants said it was stocked in error and blamed a subcontractor, according to the Mercury News. "We've spoken to Bon Appetit and have been reassured that selling Dodgers merchandise will not happen again in the future," the Giants told the Merc.

What the actual fuck?! This is INSIDE Oracle Park. pic.twitter.com/cjOWOzEGwn — Tylor (@thatguytylor) September 18, 2022

Bon Appetit — no relation to the Conde Nast food magazine — has been responsible for concessions at Giants games since 2018.

In front of a crowd that was presumably receptive to snagging some LA gear, the Dodgers beat the Giants 4-3 in 10 innings Sunday. It capped off another weekend sweep and ended the season series at 15-4, Dodgers. The Dodgers hadn't beaten the Giants 15 times in a season since both teams played in New York.