Giants star Buster Posey sells Lafayette mansion for $9.3 million

Former San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey has quietly sold his Lafayette, Calif. mansion for $9.28 million, cutting ties to a region he’s called home since he became a fixture with the Giants more than a decade ago. The seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion spent his entire 12-year career with the Giants, shocking the club and fans when he announced his retirement last year.

Posey, 34, sold the 6,038 square foot six-bedroom, five-bath home off-market. It sits on almost an acre of landscaped grounds. He purchased it in 2013, after winning his second World Series title with the Giants, for $4.585 million.

The future Hall of Famer is moving back to his native Georgia.