Ginni Thomas pressed Trump’s chief of staff to overturn 2020 vote, texts show

In the weeks between the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent a barrage of text messages imploring President Donald Trump’s chief of staff to take steps to overturn the vote, according to a person with knowledge of the texts.

In one message sent in the days after the election, she urged the chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to “release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down,” invoking a slogan popular on the right that refers to a web of conspiracy theories that Trump supporters believed would overturn the election.

In another, she wrote: “I can’t see Americans swallowing the obvious fraud. Just going with one more thing with no frickin consequences.” She added: “We just cave to people wanting Biden to be anointed? Many of us can’t continue the GOP charade.”

The texts were first reported by The Washington Post and CBS. They were among about 9,000 pages of documents that Meadows turned over to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The texts detailed Meadows’ interactions with Republican politicians as they planned strategies to try to keep Trump in office in the weeks before the riot.

The committee obtained 29 texts between Virginia Thomas and Meadows — 28 exchanged between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, and one written on Jan. 10. The text messages, most of which were written by Thomas, represent the first evidence that she was directly advising the White House as it sought to overturn the election. She was communicating not only with Meadows, but also with Connie Hair, the chief of staff to Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, who sued Vice President Mike Pence to force him to certify Trump as the victor of the 2020 election.

The text traffic also suggests that Thomas was in contact with Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law and adviser. She wrote to Meadows: “Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am,” she wrote. “Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved.”

Meadows is no longer cooperating with the committee; a lawyer for Meadows, George J. Terwilliger III, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Thomas or the Supreme Court.