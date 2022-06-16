Ginni Thomas was in contact with John Eastman as he pushed to overturn election

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has received emails that show Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with conservative lawyer John Eastman as he pushed to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the panel’s work.

The emails show that Virginia Thomas, who had advocated widely for conservatives to fight the results of the election, expressed those views to Eastman, according to one person familiar with the messages.

While it was not immediately clear when the emails were sent, a federal judge recently ordered Eastman to turn over additional documents to the panel from the period when he was meeting with conservative groups to discuss fighting the election results.

The committee received the emails as it prepares Thursday to present new details of the pressure campaign President Donald Trump and Eastman waged against Vice President Mike Pence, which the panel says directly contributed to the violent siege of Congress.

The public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. The committee plans to release materials detailing the threats of violence against Pence, and the ways the vice president’s security team scrambled to try to keep him safe.

The hearing is set to feature testimony from J. Michael Luttig, a former judge who advised Pence that Trump’s push for the vice president to unilaterally decide to invalidate election results was unconstitutional and that he should not go along with the plan.

Also scheduled to appear is Greg Jacob, Pence’s top White House lawyer, who has provided the committee with evidence about the role played by Eastman.

The committee is also expected to play video from an interview it recorded with Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short. Short grew so concerned about Trump’s actions that he presented a warning to a Secret Service agent: The president was going to publicly turn against the vice president, and there could be a security risk to Pence because of it.

The committee is not expected to display any of the new emails it received involving Virginia Thomas on Thursday, according to two people familiar with the presentation.