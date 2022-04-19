Girl, 15, fatally stabbed by trespasser at Stockton high school, district says

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed Monday morning by a trespasser at a high school campus in Stockton and died at a hospital within hours, police and district officials said.

The female student was stabbed "multiple times" by a man who was trespassing at Stagg High School, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said in a joint news conference with police Monday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, she did not make it," Ramirez said, announcing that the student succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The student's identity has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

Stockton Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Kane during the news conference described the suspect as a man in his 40s, but said he could not give any further details or the identity of the suspect.

Both Kane and Ramirez said the man's exact relationship with the student was not immediately clear. Kane said the alleged attacker drove to the school in a vehicle, and Ramirez said he entered the campus through the gate.

Detectives are still working to determine the motive for the attack, Kane said.

Stockton Unified wrote in a social media post just after noon that a "trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student" at the school. The victim was taken to a hospital, and the suspect was taken into custody, Stockton Unified said in its initial post.

Ramirez said staff and security were nearby at the time of the attack, but that it happened so quickly they were unable to prevent the stabbing.

"We definitely will be re-evaluating" campus security, the superintendent said.

Police were notified shortly after 11 a.m. about the stabbing incident at Stagg High and officers were dispatched to the scene, where a school resource officer had already detained the suspect, Kane said.

The campus was locked down midday Monday due to the stabbing, and counselors were made available to students who may have witnessed or otherwise been impacted by the incident.