Girl, 16, missing along with her vehicle after party at Placer County campground

A Northern California teen was reported missing over the weekend, last seen at a party at a Placer County campground, authorities said.

Kiely Rodni, 16, had been at a party at the Prosser Family Campground just north of Truckee, where she was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts. More than 100 juveniles and young adults were at the party, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Kiely’s vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CR-V with license plate No. 8YUR127, was also missing from the campground, and her phone has been out of service since the party, sheriff’s officials said.

Kiely was last seen wearing green pants and a black tank top, as well as “numerous piercings and jewelry,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, which in a Sunday evening post said detectives are investigating and pursuing “multiple leads.”

The girl’s disappearance is being investigated as a possible abduction, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Musallam said. It is “being investigated as an abduction ONLY because we have not been able to locate her vehicle,” Musallam said in an emailed response Monday morning.

“That is all we have for now.”

The Sheriff’s Office has set up a tip line at 530-581-6320 for anyone with information about the missing teen’s whereabouts.

The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evening shared a video of Kiely’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, tearfully pleading for help in locating her daughter.

“We just want her home,” Rodni-Nieman said. “We’re so scared, and we miss her so much, and we love her so much.”