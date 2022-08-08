Subscribe

Girl, 16, missing along with her vehicle after party at Placer County campground

MICHAEL MCGOUGH
SACRAMENTO BEE
August 8, 2022, 12:15PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Northern California teen was reported missing over the weekend, last seen at a party at a Placer County campground, authorities said.

Kiely Rodni, 16, had been at a party at the Prosser Family Campground just north of Truckee, where she was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts. More than 100 juveniles and young adults were at the party, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Kiely’s vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CR-V with license plate No. 8YUR127, was also missing from the campground, and her phone has been out of service since the party, sheriff’s officials said.

Kiely was last seen wearing green pants and a black tank top, as well as “numerous piercings and jewelry,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, which in a Sunday evening post said detectives are investigating and pursuing “multiple leads.”

The girl’s disappearance is being investigated as a possible abduction, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Musallam said. It is “being investigated as an abduction ONLY because we have not been able to locate her vehicle,” Musallam said in an emailed response Monday morning.

“That is all we have for now.”

The Sheriff’s Office has set up a tip line at 530-581-6320 for anyone with information about the missing teen’s whereabouts.

The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evening shared a video of Kiely’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, tearfully pleading for help in locating her daughter.

“We just want her home,” Rodni-Nieman said. “We’re so scared, and we miss her so much, and we love her so much.”

As Placer County Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate Kiely’s disappearance and follow up on multiple leads, Kiely Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, has a plea to the community. If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call our tip line: (530) 581-6320, Option 7.

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 7, 2022

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette