Girl killed in family van carjacking in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA — A 13-year-old girl was killed and three of her siblings were injured during a violent carjacking of a family van in a Los Angeles suburb, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested after a second carjacking attempt in which the driver fought back and roadside fruit vendors came to his aid.

The violence erupted Sunday when a family of six stopped in Pico Rivera and the parents went into a tortilleria, leaving their children in the van with the air conditioning running, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

A man jumped into the driver’s seat, ordered everyone out but sped off before they could comply.

An 18-year-old daughter fought the man and then jumped, followed by an 11-year-old boy. Both received minor injuries.

An 8-year-old boy was then ejected and suffered major injuries.

The 13-year-old girl also was ejected, struck an object and died.

The van struck another vehicle and continued into El Monte, where it became disabled and the carjacker attempted to take another family’s vehicle.

That driver fought back and fruit vendors helped detain the man, identified as Jose Elias Aguilar, 26, of Los Angeles. The Sheriff's Department said he was recently arrested and released on zero bail for felony possession of a dirk or dagger and vandalism.

It wasn't immediately known if Aguilar has an attorney.