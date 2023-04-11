One of America’s favorite times of the year - Girl Scout cookie-selling season - will soon be coming to a close for 2023, so get those sweet-tooth cravings fulfilled while you can, because sales wrap up April 23.

Now, I know I get strange looks when I play the “back in my day” card in my 28-year-old life, but I can’t help but be astonished by how simple and accessible buying a box or two of those treasured treats has come to be.

When I participated in Girl Scouts, which I did between 1999 and 2007, the only viable option for a successful sales season -- besides letting a parent take the Scout’s order form for their coworkers to pass around, which I’m sure many can admit taking advantage of -- was to venture out on foot with that colorful, Excel-sheet-formatted cookie order form and knock on their neighbors’ doors.

It was an interesting and exciting tradition.

We’d get our order forms handed to us in January. Each form had dozens of lines where people could fill in their name, address, phone number and of course, how many of each type of cookie they were requesting.

Luckily for me, I had a dedicated and patient mom who came to be my troop leader after leading my older sisters’ troops, and she not only encouraged and motivated me to get out there with my best solicitation manners, she assisted me in the sometimes hours-long process, waiting at the end of people’s driveways to ensure my safety.

Together, we figured out that the peak time for our cookie sales was during Super Bowl Sunday, or pretty much any time where people were known to be watching sports. I think one hungry Super Bowl party added a dozen boxes to my orders, which was superior to the usual order of 1-2 boxes per household.

But the most dreaded part of the process was in March, when the tower of cases of cookies would be ready to go for the entire troop (my mom would have to stack them up in our entry way before they were distributed to their respective troop member). My mom not only had to sort through each case, putting aside the ones that were indicated on my order form, but she had to do that for everyone in the troop who sold cookies.

Once that time arrived, we went back to that order form and called each and every person to schedule a time that worked for them to deliver their boxes and collect the appropriate payment.

I remember there were multiple times where we realized a person’s handwriting was difficult to read to the point where we had to dial multiple different phone number variations before we got the right one.

Other times, people never responded to our calls or answered their doors, so it was up to us to find their cookies a new home, which we often did when we held our annual cookie sales booth outside what was then Hollywood Video (remember those things called video rental stores?).

In today’s modern-day world, where the presence of technological advances has played a huge role in how society functions, people now have the option of ordering cookies online, and either have the boxes delivered by mail for an extra fee, or a local Scout can deliver them out of their own stock. Troop members themselves don’t actually have to ship out the cookies themselves, as those at the corporate level take care of that, but the troops still get the credit for their overall sales tally.

“Adding the online portion of the cookie sale helps the girls learn modern day skills in addition to the traditional ways of selling,” said Clara Franco, spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of Northern California.

This year, local troops are upping their use of online sales as an addition to in-person options, so customers no longer have to go on a lengthy journey to scope out their annual Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and other tasty favorites.

“I think online is a helpful tool. It is definitely helpful to keep track of sales to people that are not close,” said Emily Payne Vaccaro, leader of local Girl Scouts troop No. 11313, a mixed-level troop of 21 Brownies and Juniors.

But door-to-door sales do still happen, with the Scouts often taking the boxes with them to sell right away, instead of having to write down orders and returning with those orders weeks or months later, although that is still an option for people to take, Vaccaro said.

“I will say that doing it door-to-door and really getting interaction face-to-face is really what Girl Scouts is all about,” Vaccaro said. “(But) I’m glad that we have all the options.”

Vaccaro pointed out that nowadays, the troop leader is not necessarily designated to store and organize all the cookies awaiting delivery, which often now falls to what her troop calls the “troop cookie manager” or more humorously the “cookie monster.”