A $4.9 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will help the Girl Scouts of Northern California, including in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, provide more “robust and relevant” experiences, CEO Marina Park said.

The gift was part of a total $84.5 million donation that Scott — the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — recently made to Girl Scouts of the USA. The money will be used to expand training of adult volunteers and help make the 110-year-old organization more accessible to those in low-income communities.

Park said receiving the money is “incredibly exciting.”

“The big area of focus is adult learning and training, especially around outdoor skills ― the girls want to go outside, go camping, learn how to use a hatchet, and we need to make sure that the volunteers have really good hands-on learning and training opportunities,” Park said.

“The second is continuing our work and commitment that girls who live in low-income communities have access and financial aid to participate in any program and camp that they want to participate in.”

Wildfire resilience is another area of focus. Planning around forest management has changed drastically over time, and it has become increasingly difficult to purchase wildfire insurance. The funding from Scott’s gift will make it easier to become self-insured toward fire risk, aiding in long-term health for camp environments, Park said.

Jentesta Caldwell, who has been a Rincon Valley Girl Scout troop volunteer for nearly two years, shares Park’s excitement.

“It’s a really big deal. The Girl Scouts have definitely been struggling since the pandemic, and this means that the Girl Scouts get to keep going and moving forward,” Caldwell said.

Ideally, Park said, the donation will draw in additional members, since membership declined “significantly” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, there were over 34,000 members in the Northern California region; since then, membership has dropped to around 25,000.

Caldwell said she and her 9-year-old daughter, Farrah Caldwell, joined Troop 10313 during the pandemic in 2020 because she knew Farrah, an only child, would benefit from the sisterhood that comes with Girl Scouts. In a time where the community became isolated, especially for children, Caldwell said the Girl Scouts provided a safe and welcoming space for building friendships.

When the pair first joined, the organization was facing challenges due to lack of funding and support, Caldwell said. Membership was on the decline, and activities, camps, and other in-person activities were put on hold because of the pandemic.

“Going forward it feels so much stronger,” Caldwell said. “Having someone like MacKenzie Scott bring this to the public eye, it brought this feeling of ‘Oh, we’re going to make it,’ and so many girls are going to see this and feel like giving it a try.

“There’s a stronger foot stepping forward.”

Editor’s note: MacKenzie Scott gave a total of $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of the USA. A previous version of the story stated an incorrect amount.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.