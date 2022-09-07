Girls walking to school assaulted in Rohnert Park, police say

A young man assaulted two girls Wednesday morning as they walked to school in Rohnert Park, police said, adding that they want the public’s help in identifying the assailant.

The assaults occurred separately between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. along Almond Street near Anson Avenue, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The agency didn’t specify which school the girls attend, but the scene is near Technology Middle School.

Police say someone approached each victim from behind, groped their rear ends and made lewd comments before fleeing.

The assailant was described as a male between the ages of 16 and 18, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 11 inches tall with no facial hair. He wore a red hoodie, red pants and possibly a beanie.

Both victims reported the incidents when they got to school. Police canvassed the area but did not find anyone who fit the description of the person responsible.

Police want anyone with information or surveillance video footage to contact authorities at 707-584-2612.

