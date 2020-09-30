Glass fire hinders Sonoma County pandemic response, likely to delay advancement in state COVID-19 reopening plan

The wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes and displaced thousands early Monday morning has delivered a blow to the local public health response to COVID-19, temporarily sidetracking the local reopening process and potentially causing an eventual increase in cases, health officials said Tuesday.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the Glass fire has forced the evacuation of as many as three quarters of the public health lab staff. Crucial testing capacity in the past two days is less than 30% of normal, she said.

Mandatory evacuations have impacted public health staff that perform case management and lab analysis, she said. The county’s drive-thru contact tracing program in downtown Santa Rosa has been called off because of the evacuations and poor air quality.

That work is crucial to finding new COVID-19 cases in the community. Beyond the impact to local public health efforts, fire evacuations could result in an increase in cases by forcing people to leave their homes, she added.

“All those things will affect our COVID response,” Mase said. “If we're only testing 20 to 30% of what we normally do, then we'd expect that we're only finding 20 to 30% of the positives. We’re not even testing our contacts right now.”

Authorities ordered more than 68,000 people to evacuate Sunday and Monday, more than double the number of local residents evacuated during the Walbridge fire nearly six weeks ago. The sheer size of the evacuations — which forced 1 in 7 of the county’s residents to leave their homes — is likely to lead to more cases, Mase said.

A number of cases have been tied to Walbridge fire evacuations in August, she said, but those numbers were not available Tuesday because many public health staff have been evacuated.

Before the Glass fire, Sonoma County was on track to meet requirements to enter a less restrictive stage in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. The county is currently in the most restrictive tier of the state’s color-coded system, the “purple” stage, and has been there since the state launched its Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The plan determines the degree to which counties can reopen their businesses and other public activities based on how well they can control spread of the virus. Those efforts are measured with two key metrics, the level of virus transmission in terms of new daily cases per 100,000 residents and test positivity, the share of all COVID-19 results that test positive for the virus.

The county needs to get its case rate to below an average of 7 new cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than 8% to make it into the state’s “red” zone. Before the Glass fire struck, the county had gotten its case rate down to 8.4 cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 4%.

Because of the county’s robust testing, the state adjusted the local case rate to 7.8 cases per 100,000. Mase said it was possible the county might have met the requirements for the “red” zone by next week.

Now, with the county conducting only 20 to 30% of its normal testing, local coronavirus rates are likely to be artificially low, she said. The state has already informed her that it will probably postpone its assessment of local COVID-19 metrics.

“In all likelihood, the state's gonna put us on a hold for this week and might do the same for other counties that are affected by fire,” Mase said.

By Tuesday evening, more than 54,000 Sonoma County residents were allowed to return home after Cal Fire officials reduced Glass fire evacuation orders to warnings. Mase could not be reached for immediate comment on the impact of the evacuation downgrade.

County health officials on Monday announced two new deaths related to the local pandemic, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 122.

Officials said a male resident over 64 died Sept. 20 and a male resident over 64 who lived in a residential care facility died Sept. 2.

Local officials said the impact of fire evacuations has also impacted testing data on the county’s COVID-19 website. The website was last updated 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

