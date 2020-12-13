Glass fire looting victims find missing property for sale after tip from fellow theft target

Several of their most cherished and valuable possessions are still missing.

But through a strange and circular series of events, Dona and Dennis Asti have now recovered 14 items stolen from their burned Los Alamos Road property last month, all thanks to an fellow victim of wildfire and theft.

They found their property for sale at a Cotati secondhand shop. The Astis fear some of their treasures already had been sold, including a more than century-old sharpening stone wheel that had belonged to Denny Asti’s Italian-born grandfather.

“There’s quite a little bit missing still,” he said.

The break in the case came after the Astis shared their story with The Press Democrat — about how someone crept onto their blackened homesite site two days before Thanksgiving and stole precious heirlooms, lawn ornaments and other items they had salvaged from the ashes of the Glass fire.

A reader whose own treasured artifact — a large pig planter gifted years ago by her sister — was stolen from her Santa Rosa yard last year, only to reappear at Greg’s Stuff in Cotati a day or two later, suggested the Astis visit the shop and peruse the inventory.

Dennis Asti did just that a week ago, wandering into the Gravenstein Highway store, where he quickly recognized several items of merchandise as his stolen belongings. The experience hit him hard.

At one point he was loading belongings into his car when he realized a customer was at the register, about to purchase three more things that were, in fact, his, prompting, him to call out, he said

“I was really messed up right then, you can imagine,” Asti, 76, said. “It was real traumatic.”

Greg’s Stuff owner Greg Gulick said the records from his purchase of the Astis’ things from another man are probably not legible enough to be of use, adding that he plans to improve his recordkeeping going forward. But a Sonoma County sheriff’s detective has a copy and is investigating “to determine who was responsible for the theft,“ Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

“We’ll get this guy,” Gulick said, saying he thinks he’d recognize him. “There’s no doubt about it. I’ve got all kinds of contacts, and I’m asking around about this, because I want to solve it, too. Believe me.”

The Astis had lived for 43 years on the 4-acre property in the steeply folding hills above Highway 12 when the Glass fire swept over the ridge above their land on its way into Santa Rosa late Sept. 27.

Their home was destroyed, the landscape and garden charred and, with them, the collected relics of several lifetimes — theirs and their late parents and grandparents.

Amid the wreckage, they were able to save a few precious items: antique bird cages and bird baths, metal sculptures, a St. Francis of Assisi statue, some antique iron wagon wheels and a rusted, old horse-drawn plow.

Then, late last month, after a series of errands kept Denny Asti from his usual daily visit to the property, he arrived the next day and immediately noticed that salvaged items set aside at the edge of the driveway had disappeared. He started noticing other things missing as he walked the property that day and in the weeks to come.

The couple were shattered. Dona Asti, 74, called it “almost worse than the fire” to be the target of someone so callous they would take what little remained from those who “have already lost everything.”

The story about their loss published the following week resulted in an outpouring of public support, offers to help and donate replacement items for what was taken.

One of the emails to the newspaper was from Jill Jones, a resident of Santa Rosa’s Hidden Valley neighborhood whose home of 44 years was destroyed by the 2017 Tubbs fire.

A heavy, concrete pig with a hollowed out back where flowering plants long grew survived and was moved to the Jones’ rental home in Petaluma while they rebuilt. It was restored to its rightful place on Brookdale Drive early last year.

Then one day that May, Bob Jones strolled out for the morning paper and saw the pig gone, taken in the night by someone strong or assisted by a sidekick, the couple said.

Press Democrat columnist Chris Smith heard of the theft, ran an item in his column, and similar to what happened this time around, a reader who saw the story had a tip. The woman thought it sounded like a pig figure her adult son had seen out behind Gulick’s store under a tarp the day before.

The woman’s daughter and then she herself called the Joneses, who went looking and found their pig behind Gulick’s store — their flowers still in it and a price tag asking $150.

Gulick said this week he had decided not to sell it, however, after considering how ready the man who gave it to him was unload. He said he had a feeling someone might come looking for it.

“I thought something was strange, and then all of a sudden she (Jones) came out of the blue and said it was hers,” Gulick said.

Gulick, who has been in business for about nine years, said he operates on the up and up and acquires his property from a variety of sources, including people getting rid of their own, old stuff, folks who bid at storage auctions and estate sales.

Vendors must fill out paperwork attesting that they are legal owners of whatever they’re selling, and provide their name, driver’s license number and phone number. He said he’s also become a stickler lately about checking identification, as “there’s a lot of stuff going down” with the economy.

But he said the receipt associated with the Asti property is just impossible to read.

Denny Asti said he never saw it. He was too distracted by the discovery of his personal belongings at the time. His first attempt to check out the store was on a day it was closed. When he returned the next day, was making small talk with Gulick until he began to recognize merchandise. He left, drove down the block, and called Detective David Edney, the sheriff’s investigator assigned to the case.

“I had real mixed emotions,” Denny Asti said. “I was mad. I was happy. And when I was sitting out front waiting for the sheriff to show up, I called Dona, and we both broke down. We both just broke down. We couldn’t believe it.”

When Edney arrived, they went in together, and Gulick quickly told Asti to reclaim what was his. Asti said he found the plow passed down through family on a pile of stuff in front of the store.

He said he’s not sure what to think about the sharpening stone, the antique wheels, an antique bird cage and the St. Francis of Assisi statue — all still missing. He said he’s unlikely to keep looking.

“We’re going to start cleanup on our property. We’re working with the architect. We have things we’re doing,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mar y Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.