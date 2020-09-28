Glass fire threatens east Santa Rosa

Firefighters labored Monday to defend east Santa Rosa neighborhoods from an out-of-control wildfire that burned roughly 8,000 acres in Sonoma County and menaced heavily populated areas along Highway 12 and Calistoga Road.

Nearly 34,000 people have been ordered to flee their homes in Sonoma County as flames marched through forested communities in the Mayacamas Mountains near the Sonoma-Napa county line to suburban neighborhoods in east Santa Rosa.

With a break in the winds Monday that pummeled the ridgelines the night before, the day’s mission will be to build and fortify strongholds to contain the fire’s westward growth, including a critical plan to build a fire break in Trione-Annadel State Park, where the fire had already burned into its northern slopes, fire officials said.

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said they were preparing for a lengthy firefight against a blaze burning in areas with fresh growth in burn scars left from the 2017 wildfires and in densely forested areas untouched by flames in recent memory.

“The fire is manipulated by the slope and the wind. Every spot on that fire acts a little differently,” Gossner said. "Calistoga Road is a concern. Oakmont is a concern. Annadel State Park into Bennett Valley is a concern. The concern is all those giving us challenges at one time."

The fire destroyed an unknown number of homes and other structures in communities Sunday night along along St. Helena Road, Los Alamos Road and Highway 12 in the Oakmont area. Gossner said he did not have an estimate but “there were significant losses between Los Alamos Road and Oakmont.”

The fire burned in two major parks, Hood Mountain Regional Park and Trione-Annadel State Park. All told, the Glass fire burned 11,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin, who was evacuated from her Oakmont home Sunday and lost her previous home in the 2017 Nuns fire, said her heart “goes out to everyone who lost a structure, a home, a barn.”

“When I learned about the fire (Sunday) night about 8 o’clock my heart stopped because this was an area unburned in the Tubbs and Nuns fire three years ago almost exactly to the day. I knew that beautiful area was ripe for fire,” Groin said during a Monday press briefing.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had authorized grants to help reimburse local governments for their costs incurred in the firefight.

“My heart also aches for everyone who has been displaced, who has been injured, who has been evacuated, who has lost property. It’s just one more year of the same thing and it’s getting a little old,” Thompson said.

The fire broke out at 3:50 a.m. Sunday on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley, east of Silverado Trail between Calistoga and St. Helena. Firefighters believe gusty winds drove embers from that blaze across the vineyards on the valley floor and into the trees on the slopes of Spring Mountain, on the west side of the Napa Valley above St. Helena, where it began burning into Sonoma County.

That blaze, initially called the Shady fire, ignited about 7 p.m. Sunday near the 3100 block of Spring Mountain Road. The fire was first spotted by an engine company stationed outside St. Helena for the Glass fire, according to Gossner.

Fueled by powerful winds, the fire burned over Spring Mountain, through the St. Helena road corridor, into the Hood Mountain area and down the Los Alamos canyon. Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said the fire burned through 4 miles of terrain in six hours.

“It was one of the last remaining areas of the county that we didn’t have recorded fire history for,” Nicholls said. “That most definitely contributed to some of the most extreme burning conditions as the fire came into Santa Rosa.”

Firefighters and Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies had to rescue people who had delayed evacuating in the Los Alamos canyon late Sunday, sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

Officials urged all to heed evacuation warnings and especially orders to spare firefighters and law enforcement who must be focused on saving homes.

Firefighting resources were thin late Sunday in the North Bay and across northern California where three major fires broke out in Napa, Butte and Shasta counties earlier in the day.

Four local strike teams that had been sent to help fight fire in Napa County were quickly sent back to Sonoma County when the first reports of a spot fire came in about 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa police and deputies helped hose down homes in Skyhawk and Los Alamos .

The county twice late Sunday issued an “all call” requesting any firefighter in the area to report to the Safeway parking lot at Calistoga Road and Highway 12, drawing an additional five strike teams. Gossner said additional engines crews showed up during the second call for crews to respond to the unfolding disaster.

“I can’t stress enough — there are never enough resources to do what you need on a fire like this,” Gossner said. “As much as we scraped to get resources, you only have so many but you use them to the best of our ability.”

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.