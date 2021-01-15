Glen Ellen doctor Jerry Kram feels long-term effects of COVID-19 but ‘thankful to be alive’

And he wears a mask. “I’m still complying with all the guidelines.”

“As soon as you are able, get vaccinated!” he said. “As a physician specializing in this field, get vaccinated, don’t be stupid.”

He reports a slightly achy arm and little tiredness but just for about a day.

Jerry Kram says that his doctors don’t know for sure how long he is protected against COVID, having had it now 10 months ago. Given his many risk factors, and job treating patients in nursing homes, Kram was given the vaccine earlier this month.

The Index-Tribune shared the story of Glen Ellen doctor Jerry Kram’s battle with COVID in the earliest days of the pandemic. Kram, 74, was one of the first cases of community spread of the virus in the county.

“After your first article appeared, Channel 4 called, and other media outlets followed,” said Kram’s wife Lily Hu. “We were a big story because he didn’t die.”

After three weeks on a ventilator, Kram was released from the hospital on April 23.

“The staff ‘Played Ode to Joy’ as I was wheeled out of the hospital and I was sobbing,” Kram told the Index-Tribune. “We drove to Sonoma Golf Club and 70 cars lined up to have a welcome home parade in my honor.”

Kram is now home in Glen Ellen and back seeing patients and playing some golf. His story has a happy ending… almost. Like many COVID survivors, he suffers from lingering health issues and wonders whether he will eventually fully recover or whether these medical reminders of having survived COVID will be with him forever.

“But I hate to complain,” he said, “because I’m alive.”

A new study in the medical journal The Lancet reports that the majority of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized due to the disease suffer at least one long-term consequence in the months following their recovery. Researchers report that muscle weakness and fatigue are the most common issues.

“It's been a long and very slow rehab process,” says Kram, who lost 20 pounds and “an enormous amount” of muscle mass during his three weeks in the ICU, on a ventilator and sedated. “I think one of the reasons I made it through was that I was in pretty good shape before I got sick.”

Kram had been working out with a trainer twice a week for years. “I was pretty fit and pretty strong,” he said. “But when I got home from the hospital, it felt like an enormous hike to just go to our mailbox.”

Today, thanks to a month of physical therapy and regular visits with a trainer since May, he is back on the golf course―but he said it has taken seven months to get to this point.

Kram’s wife Hu says she definitely feels that his stamina has been compromised.

“Walking nine holes just about does him,” she said. “It hurts in places that never hurt before and there are times when I get worried.”

“It’s hard to describe the breathing,” Kram said about the shortness of breath he sometimes experiences. “It can be hard to get a deep breath. It can feel like you are trying to breathe at 12,000 feet.”

He said he has avoided seeing a pulmonologist for a pulmonary function test, “because I don't know if I want to know how bad my lungs are.”

His doctors have also talked generally about possible long-term heart issues but Kram is most focused on what he can control about his recovery. A top priority has been getting his blood pressure, once easy to control with the right medication, stabilized.

One morning in June, he work up in atrial fibrillation and had to go to the hospital.

“They shocked the hell out of me with paddles to convert my heart rhythm back to normal,” he said. “My chest looked like a grilled steak afterward.”

What is perhaps bothering Kram most is tingling and numbness in his left foot―known as COVID foot―which he only began to notice in the weeks after leaving the hospital. He has also noticed some neuropathy in his hands, particularly in his right hand.

“It gets a little swollen and stiff and has some numbness and I never had that before,” said Kram. “I'm having trouble gripping a golf club―to which I attribute my terrible golf scores.”

He is also dealing with a soreness and swelling of his vocal chords from the months on the ventilator. He has seen an ear, nose and throat doctor three times in the past year, and earlier this month an endoscope showed that his vocal cords still aren’t at 100 percent.

“His voice is different and they do seem damaged,” said Hu.

“My voice is gravely and some have described it as sexy,” Kram said with a laugh.

He finds himself clearing his throat frequently and he has some trouble swallowing.

“If I'm a little careless drinking or eating too quickly and not being careful about swallowing, I can have a a low grade aspiration,” he said. He also wears a health monitor ring at night because he had developed a mild case of sleep apnea.

Kram has colleagues who’ve gotten sick over the past year, but none of them were struck as hard by the virus.

Four or five weeks of his life were largely erased. He spends a lot of time thinking back to the night before he was ventilated, which is one of his only clear memories of his time in the hospital.

“I remember vividly thinking that this might be my last night,” he said.

While Kram’s medical care totaled more than $800,000 (and invoices are still coming in), one thing the Krams haven’t had to worry about it is paying those bills.

“Medicare is a great thing,” said Lily. “We’ve had no issues and haven’t had to pay a penny out of pocket. Facing bills after having a severe case of COVID would be criminal.”

Looking back, Kram says it is very hard for him to get his head around the fact that he almost died and he feels fortunate to have contracted COVID early on.

“Jerry had care that many patients may not be able to get now, with the hospitals so overrun,” said Hu. “We really want to stress the importance of staying out of the hospital now.”

In each conversation with the Index-Tribune, the Krams have stressed how thankful they are for the doctors and nurses at Santa Rosa Memorial.

“They all did a yeoman’s job keeping Jerry alive,” said Hu.

All in all, Kram’s mood is pretty good these days. “Jerry feels fortunate compared to others who have had it and now face really severe long-term repercussions,” said Hu.

“I like to say I’m on this side of the grass,” said Kram, joking about the other option of being buried under it.

Kram is not a religious man but he says he thinks a lot about how he survived when so many others haven’t.

“I have given a lot of thought to why I should have survived when the odds were against me and I don’t have an answer for that, but I think about it every day,” he said.

