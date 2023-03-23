Glen Ellen pile burning scheduled to continue Friday

March 23, 2023, 4:17PM
Pile burning that began Wednesday in Glen Ellen is scheduled to continue into Friday, officials said.

Burning is taking place on 4 acres at Bouverie Preserve to reduce the risk of wildfires and improve ecosystem resilience, according to Audubon Canyon Ranch officials.

The local organization focuses on environmental conservation.

The preserve runs up to property along Highway 12 and travelers may see smoke and burning piles on the hillside.

The activity is permitted and passersby should not dial 911, officials said.

