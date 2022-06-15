Glen Ellen toasts 150 years, and official boundaries

Glen Ellen is marking its 150th year this week – and is celebrating its June 20 sesquicentennial on Monday with an evening of music, stories and refreshments at the Jack London Lodge.

The free event takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the lodge, at 13740 Arnold Drive, following the “soft opening” of the new “Downtown Glen Ellen History Exhibit” across the street in the Laurel Glen Winery Tasting Room, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

It’s a chance to toast the storied village that has at various points been home to such literary greats at Jack London, MFK Fisher and Hunter S. Thompson.

It’s a party 150 years in the making.

County historians trace the origins of Glen Ellen to June 20, 1872, when the self-described “village” established its original post office on what is today’s Dunbar Road, located just north of settler Charles Stuart’s Glen Ellen Ranch, named after his wife.

“We were the first post office to be established between Sonoma and Santa Rosa,” local historian Arthur Dawson told the Index-Tribune this week. “In fact, I have a copy of the ‘birth certificate’ (document).”

He said it’s “another factoid” that supports Glen Ellen’s “case for being an identifiable community with a common history and common interests.”

While many folks on the northern end of Sonoma Valley identify as Glen Ellen residents, Glen Ellen itself hasn’t always been so easily identifiable.

“The boundaries of Glen Ellen are considered poorly defined, especially by those outside our community,” notes Dawson.

Identifying the boundaries of Glen Ellen hasn’t been made easier by the fact that the 945 acres of former Sonoma Developmental Center property, known as Eldridge, was established at the southern end of Glen Ellen in 1890, lending to the mistaken impression over the decades that only neighborhoods north of Eldridge counted as Glen Ellen proper.

In fact, ongoing confusion over whether neighborhoods south of the old SDC campus are part of Glen Ellen fueled the circulation of a petition last year by residents determined to cement their Glen Ellen credentials.

“Our effort was to simply say that we are Glen Ellen residents too,” petitioner Sharon Church told the Index-Tribune at the time.

As Dawson points out, further underscoring their case: “Their property addresses, drivers licenses and passports all say, ‘Glen Ellen.’”

The petition - which enlisted more than 70 south-of-Eldridge signees declaring themselves Glen Ellen residents – and ensuing community discussion prompted the North Sonoma Valley Municipal Advisory Council to draft an official declaration of the boundaries of Glen Ellen.

Dawson was slated to present the declaration to the Sonoma City Council at its Wednesday, June 15 meeting, confirming the acknowledged boundaries of the unincorporated community to city officials and further highlighting the approaching sesquicentennial.

The declaration, signed by Dawson on behalf of the NSVMAC, makes clear that Glen Ellen encompasses the areas with ZIP codes 95442, 95431 (the former SDC area) and the Rancho Madrone neighborhood, which is a portion of ZIP code 95476. “(These) overwhelmingly consider themselves to be Glen Ellen community members,” Dawson writes in the declaration, noting that census designations, online maps and other sources have in the past led to the “misrepresentation” that the area is made up of two or more separate communities.

“Notwithstanding occasional differences of opinion, residents of Glen Ellen agree that we share a common geography, history, and sense of identity, and recognize ourselves as a single, undivided community with many shared interests,” reads the declaration.

Dawson said the declaration hasn’t received any pushback since the MAC approved it in April. In fact, “the neighborhood south of SDC was quite happy about it,” he said.

But, to Dawson, the equally important message presented at the council meeting is the upcoming community sesquicentennial, where he invites everyone to enjoy light refreshments and music from “The Glen Ellen Stars,” featuring Jesse Adams and members of Royal Jelly Jive.

It’s a chance, he says to celebrate all things Glen Ellen, with “delicious” birthday cake, a no-host bar “along with memorable stories from our town.”

Jason Walsh