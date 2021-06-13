Goats, sheep take over RP dog park for the weekend

Rohnert Park’s Animal Shelter Off-Leash Dog Park is being “mowed” this weekend by goats and sheep.

The cute additions to the city grounds crew — 239 in all — will be voraciously eating 1 acre.

The city isn’t sure how long it will take to clear the field to make it safe for dogs again, so is closing the park until Monday.

“The animals are all natural weed eaters and will be gobbling up all the weeds and foxtails from now until Monday,” according to the statement by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Visitors are welcome to come out and watch the animals do their thing at Roberts Lake Park, 5010 Roberts Lake Road, but are asked not to pet them or distract them from their duties.

