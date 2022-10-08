GoFundMe account set up for couple burned out of Santa Rosa home

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the daughter of two people whose condominium at 1477 Guerneville was burned in an accidental fire Thursday.

A woman who said her name is Angelina and the daughter of Ron and Shandell Williams opened the account late Thursday and has already collected $8,209 of the $30,000 requested.

Her mother was injured in the fire, she said, “suffering extreme burns on her body and will need surgery. With the sudden lost of their home and my mother being in the hospital, my family will need all the help we can get to find a new home,” she wrote on the GoFundMe message.

According to Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner, the cause of the fire was ruled accidental and resulted in $50,000 in damage to the condominium, making it uninhabitable.

The couple made it out of the house along with several dogs, but one of them was burned as they fled past a couch that was on fire. Both of the residents were taken to Memorial Hospital and one was transferred to a burn unit, he said.

Several neighbors used fire extinguishers on the blaze, bashing in windows to put out the flames before firefighters got to the scene. One person cut his hand on the broken glass.

