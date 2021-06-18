GoFundMe account started for owners of burned Rohnert Park home

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the couple who owns a house in Rohnert Park that was gutted by fire on Wednesday.

Nicole Santos, a regional spokesperson for GoFundMe, contacted the paper Thursday to say the fund had been set up for Ken and Tammy David by Matt and Amy Basile.

Some $3,000 of a $5,000 goal had already been raised to help out the Davids by about 4 p.m. Thursday.

As much as $800,000 damage was caused by the blaze that heavily damaged two Rohnert Park houses, officials said Wednesday. The fire started on a fence between two homes on Emily Avenue, and the cause is still unknown

Both houses were red tagged as uninhabitable by fire authorities and the Davids’ home was deemed a total loss.

“Our beloved friends Ken and Tammy David received a devastating phone call yesterday from friends and family that their home was on fire... Unfortunately over half their home was engulfed by the flames,” the gofundme.com page reads.

The post went on to say the family is “trying to figure out their needs, but as so many people know that have lived in Sonoma County the last few years, it's the little things you will need. ... Ken and Tammy have always been there for so many... It's now time for us to be there for them, any way possible.“

Rohnert Park Public Safety Department Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said the homeowners didn’t believe there were any flammable substances stored near the fence that could have started the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.