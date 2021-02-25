GoFundMe launched for big-hearted Santa Rosa girl, mother

Lexi Lawson is the caring and precocious Santa Rosa 9-year-old who contributed to a church-based pantry the $500 she brought in by baking, packaging and selling cookies and dog biscuits. Lexi chose Elisha’s Pantry to receive the donation because she and her mom, Becky, sometimes find it necessary to go there for food, and they’re deeply thankful.

Since Sunday’s story on Lexi and Becky, and on the unexpected death early last year of father and husband Adam Lawson, I’ve been asked if there is a way to give them some assistance.

There is. Shortly after Adam’s death, a family friend posted a crowdfunding request to help his wife and daughter get through a difficult time.

That appeal is at: www.gofundme.com/f/gmmr3-adam-lawson-memorial-and-family-fund.