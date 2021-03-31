GoFundMe launched for family of woman killed in Santa Rosa homeless camp attack

An outreach group for the unsheltered community in Sonoma County is raising money for a memorial service for the woman killed last week after being hit by a car at a homeless camp near Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood.

Kellie Jones was a 43-year-old mother of two who grew up in Sonoma County and had been homeless for several years. In an interview the The Press Democrat, niece Halie Jones remembered her aunt as having a “contagious” laugh. “It could immediately make you smile just listening to her,” she said.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness is aiming to raise $5,000. According to the fundraising page, both of Jones’ parents live out of town and need money to travel to Santa Rosa as well as pay for the funeral. The money would also help support Jones’ children who are being cared for by their grandmother.

The man suspected in the fatal attack, Clifford Adams, was arrested Tuesday in Sacramento. He faces homicide and attempted homicide charges.

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/23dquw40dc.