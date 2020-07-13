GoFundMe raises more than $50,000 for family of Petaluma woman slain in murder-suicide

The children of a Petaluma woman who police say was killed in a murder-suicide say they are “blown away” after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $50,000 for the family in less than a week.

Petaluma police say Debbie Passanisi was killed at the hands of her husband, Mark, on July 1, who appears to have died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“This community is absolutely incredible,” daughter, Michela, one of three children, said. “My family and I are overwhelmed with all of the support. We cannot thank everyone enough.”

The children each described their mother as compassionate and funny, an animal lover with a “heart of pure gold.”

She was known for rescuing animals and nursing them back to health.

“Countless times when I went to the outlet mall she would be in the corner of the parking lot talking, playing, and feeding the stray cats,” son, Eric, said.

Passanisi was also an active volunteer at Lily’s Legacy in Petaluma, where she cared for senior dogs.

“Her personal ethos was to always see people, and animals, into better situations than the situation she found them in,” daughter, Ashley, said.

Eric, a firefighter, said his favorite memory of his mother was when she pinned after he completed his fire academy training.

“For years, she listened to the heartaches that came along with trying to get hired with a fire department,” he said. “On that day, she was there to proudly secure my badge to my chest, indicating we finally accomplished one of our biggest goals together.”

“Nobody will ever replace her in our hearts,” Michela said. “I want her to live on forever.”

The initial goal of the campaign was $20,000. Money raised will go toward memorial expenses.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.