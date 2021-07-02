GoFundMe set up for Rohnert Park family displaced by fire

Friends of a Rohnert Park family who were displaced after their home was badly damaged by a fire last month have set up an online fundraiser.

The Zavala-Amador family had moved into their first home in December. Jose Zavala and Linda Amador have two children, ages 5 and 7, according to their friend, Courtney Semenoff.

The fundraiser is at gofundme.com/f/zavala-amador-family-house-fire.

The fire started about 4:30 p.m. June 15 along the fence between the two homes on Emily Avenue, eventually engulfing one home and burning part of the one owned by the Zavala-Amador family.

Rohnert Park Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Johson said at the time that “in three minutes (the fire) consumed the garage and spread over into the attic of the neighboring residence.” During our suppression efforts the fire was able to get into the attic and main residence of both houses.”

Johnson said homeowners didn’t believe there were any flammable substances stored near the fence that could have started the blaze.

Both homes were declared uninhabitable.

No one at the Public Safety Department could be reached to update whether a cause had been identified. under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.