In what may be a canary in a coal mine signaling the severity of drought in California, a series of Gold Rush-era ruins formerly submerged beneath Folsom Lake have reappeared on the surface.

The ruins of Mormon Island have been sitting at the bottom of Folsom Lake since 1955, like a modern-day Atlantis. They have not been visible since 2014, when lake levels dropped so low the foundations of some of the walls became visible.

Now, the ruins are becoming visible once more as the lake's water level dropped to just 380 feet, a ranger told SFGATE. On a good year, the lake will reach a depth of about 465 feet.

The ranger said though the ruins are not completely visible yet, the foundations have started to peek out, including the historic Natomas Ditch.

The story of Mormon Island is a tragic one. In 1848, two members of the Mormon Battalion set out from Sutter's Fort to hunt deer. They stumbled on gold instead, and upon sharing their discovery with the fort, 150 Mormons and miners accompanied them to the site in what became the first major gold strike in California following James Marshall's discovery of the yellow stuff in Coloma.

At its peak, the historic town hosted more than 2,500 people, with four hotels, three dry-goods stores, five general stores, an express office and smaller shops. In 1856, fire swept through the newly built town, ravaging it.

Less than a hundred years later, Folsom Lake would hide the sad tale of Mormon Island from view. That is, until the drought laid its dry grip upon California.

