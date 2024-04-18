Four people were rescued from coastal waters off San Francisco after a boat overturned Sunday morning.

The vessel capsized while it was heading out to sea, the San Francisco Police Department said on social media. The department's Marine Unit responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the stricken boat's location near the Great Highway and Fulton Street, about 5 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge.

The SFPD Marine Unit successfully assisted in rescuing 4 individuals aboard a capsized vessel on April 14 five miles from the Golden Gate Bridge. All victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Well done! ➡️ https://t.co/HnjUmNnsgj pic.twitter.com/uT3yF1o5kv — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 16, 2024

Upon arriving at the scene, SFPD and the U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue the group of four, police said. Photos posted by SFPD show individuals in the water holding on to a capsized boat.

All four people were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. SFPD said the vessel is adrift and that officials will retrieve it later.

The department's Marine Unit said boaters should make sure they have safety equipment and consult weather conditions before entering the bay. Over the weekend, San Francisco and many parts of Northern California saw a short storm that originated in Alaska.